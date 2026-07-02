Dubai’s Flexi Rent rollout gives tenants more payment choices

Dubai’s new ‘Flexi Rent’ scheme, which will allow tenants renting from certain developers to choose from a monthly, quarterly, or a semi-annual basis, will add another level of convenience and financial flexibility for those who rent in the emirate.

The Dubai Land Department introduced the scheme in late June to “enhance the quality of life and elevate customer experience.”

As of now 11 developers have partnered with DLD for this initiative, including Wasl Properties, Rocky Real Estate, Dubai World Real Estate, Modern Real Estate, and others.

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Deyaar Properties, one of the participating developers in the Flexi Rent initiative, introduced flexible renting directly after the official DLD launch. Ali Sharif Al Marzooqi, Deyaar’s vice president of Property & Community said that existing tenants will already be able to choose Flexi Rent when they renew their tenancy agreements, though he said it is subject to eligibility.

“Eligible tenants can express their interest in Flexi Rent during the leasing process for a new tenancy or when renewing an existing contract,” he told Khaleej Times. Additionally, the option is available through Deyaar’s leasing channels, including their digital platforms, call centre, and relationship managers.

The scheme is available across the majority of selected Deyaar-managed residential properties in the emirate. “The initiative has been designed to support both new leases and renewals, providing greater flexibility in how tenants manage their rental payments while making the renewal process more convenient,” Al Marzooqi added.

Ease financial strain

Driven Properties, a real estate company, is also participating in the initiative to ease tenants’ financial strain.

The founder and CEO, Abdullah Alajaji, explained that this model is particularly valuable for tenants whose income and financial commitments are set around their monthly cash flow.

“For many tenants in Dubai, the challenge has traditionally been one of cash flow rather than rent affordability,” he said, adding that this creates unnecessary financial pressure. “(DLD’s Flexi Rent programme) addresses this by allowing tenants to pay the same annual rent through monthly or other flexible instalments.”

However, the programme does not automatically apply to all tenants or even all properties within the same real estate company.

Ultimately, it is the landlord that will make the decision and depends on the rental unit, Alajaji said, adding, “Tenants interested in more flexible payment arrangements can discuss the programme with their landlord or property manager, particularly when signing a new lease or renewing an existing contract, provided the property is eligible.”

Best time to request a switch?

According to Alajaji, the ideal time to discuss rent payments with your landlord is at the time of lease renewal. Another option is to ask before the next rent cheque is due, where possible.

“For Driven Properties tenants, requests can be made directly through our Property Management or Driven Asset Management teams, who can guide them through the process and confirm eligibility,” he said.

Tenants can keep up to date with DLD’s REST app and through its website.