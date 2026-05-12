Dubai's Dh10 million property deals surge: What's driving high-value transactions?

Dubai developers say the emirate’s property market remains on solid footing despite recent geopolitical tensions, with buyer confidence gradually returning and major projects progressing as scheduled.

Transaction value typically outperforms April by 10 to 30 percent, with residential contributing over 80 per cent of the total market value, according to Property Finder.

June, on the other hand, typically pulls back 8 to 12 per cent below May, July recovers, and August through September builds gradually from there. That pattern has held consistently since 2021, the real estate platform noted.

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Dh10 million deals

“At Springfield Properties, we observed a sharp slowdown in transaction volumes through March, driven by sudden uncertainty. However, from early April — particularly post-ceasefire — we have seen a decisive pickup in activity,” its CEO, Farooq Syed, told Khaleej Times.

He said that from mid-April onwards, which was right after the proposed ceasefire deal between Iran and the US, the development has seen a resurgence in high-value activity, with transactions exceeding Dh10 million.

After the temporary resurgence of attacks on the UAE, Syed said that the underlying fundamentals which support the real estate sector remained intact, though naturally, buyers were cautious.

Construction steady

Dugasta Properties, a real estate developer in Dubai, is one of many developers that are carrying on with project deliveries, including its upcoming Al Haseen Residence 6 project.

The CEO said that the development’s construction progress, project delivery, and developer pipelines continue to move forward “with confidence across the market.”

“The recent regional developments and heightened security concerns have naturally captured global attention and prompted a more cautious sentiment across international markets,” Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman at Dugasta Properties, said.

He noted how buyers and investors usually take more time to calculate their next steps in times of unpredictability, which lead to a more measured pace of activity in the short term.

Khan told Khaleej Times earlier, before the renewed Iranian attacks on the UAE and after a prolonged period of tranquility, that Dubai’s property market continues to outperform expectations.

“There is particularly strong momentum around ready-to-move-in homes and income-generating assets, with buyers actively seeking stability alongside immediate returns,” he said.

Dubai-based Grovy Developers also confirmed last month, at the height of the regional conflict, that its residential project, RIVO by Grovy, was progressing on schedule. The vibrant 133 unit-residential landmark is situated in Dubai Land Residential Complex, and starts at Dh690,000 for studios. The developer confirmed that the project is ready to advance into the next construction phase in line with its Q4 2027 handover commitment.

What’s next

Looking ahead, Syed, the CEO of Springfield Properties, said he expects this renewed momentum to translate into higher conversion levels through May, especially as previously cautious buyers continue to re-engage. “Dubai has consistently demonstrated its ability to rebound quickly once uncertainty subsides, and the pace of recovery we are seeing suggests this cycle will follow a similar trajectory — with momentum building rather than resetting,” he added.