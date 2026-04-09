Dubai’s Al Habtoor Group launches Dh5 billion commercial tower

Al Habtoor Group on Thursday announced a new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road with an estimated value of Dh5 billion ($1.36 billion).

This announcement marks the first in a series of developments that Al Habtoor Group will unveil across Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of its continued growth and expansion strategy.

“Our decision to move forward with this investment reflects our deep confidence in the UAE, and in Dubai in particular,” said Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group.

“We are fortunate to live and invest in a country that enjoys security, stability, and a strong, resilient economy. These are the foundations that guide our investment decisions. The UAE continues to provide an environment where businesses can grow, investments can flourish, and people can live with confidence and peace of mind,” he added.

The announcement comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate strong economic performance, supported by visionary leadership, advanced infrastructure, and a business environment that is among the most competitive globally.

Al Habtoor Group’s latest investment reflects its ongoing commitment to contributing to the emirate’s economic development and strengthening its position as a global hub for business and investment.

For more than five decades, Al Habtoor Group has played a key role in Dubai’s growth, delivering landmark developments across multiple sectors. This new investment continues that legacy, reinforcing the Group’s belief in the UAE’s long-term future and its commitment to investing in projects that contribute to its continued success.