Dubai's villa communities grow as residents choose bigger homes, privacy

Dubai's villa communities are seeing stronger buyer demand as more residents prioritise space, privacy and family-friendly living over compact city homes, according to property experts tracking trends across Dubai’s residential market.

Areas such as Damac Lagoons, Al Barari, Mudon and The Springs are recording strong buyer interest, as residents are seeking larger layouts, greenery and established communities, according to a study by Dubizzle and Bayut.

The data shows that ready villa communities have shown strong recovery levels during the latest market cycle. Damac Lagoons led the rankings with 189 per cent growth in impressions and 186 per cent growth in views compared to the previous benchmark. Al Barari followed with impressions rising by 105 per cent and views climbing by 126 per cent, while Mudon and The Springs also recorded strong recovery levels.

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Property experts said the growing demand for villas is driven by both lifestyle changes and limited supply. “There are many apartments in the market, and villas are fewer comparatively,” said Abdulla Al Shaibani, founder of Alphabeta Properties.

He explained that developers have been focusing more on apartment developments because higher-density projects generate stronger returns. “Some developers have sold land plots based on Gross Floor Area (GFA), which creates a stronger incentive to sell higher-density apartment plots rather than lower-density villa plots,” he said.

According to Al Shaibani, many people moving to Dubai seek more space and a less dense lifestyle than in cities like London, New York and Hong Kong. Many are drawn to Dubai because they can afford a villa here, whereas they may have only been able to afford an apartment in their previous city. He added that factors such as space, privacy, greenery and community living have become central to buyer decisions.

“Space is no longer viewed as a luxury, but as a necessity, whether for remote work, family life, or overall comfort,” he said.

According to developers, buyers are looking for neighbourhoods that offer parks, walkability, amenities and a stronger sense of community. At the same time, affordability and pricing are also influencing buying decisions across Dubai’s property market.

Bhaskara Santosh, development partner at Arthouse Hills by Adaan and Tuscany, said demand has recently shifted towards lower-ticket apartments and townhouses as buyers seek manageable pricing and flexible payment plans.

“Since February, demand has clearly shifted toward lower-ticket apartments and townhouses,” he said, adding that apartments priced below Dh2 million and townhouses in the Dh2 million to Dh3 million range are currently seeing strong sales momentum.

According to Santosh, established communities such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Hills Estate, Arjan, The Valley and Jumeirah Village Circle continue to attract buyers because of their lifestyle appeal, infrastructure and relatively accessible entry prices.

“Buyers are prioritising lower ticket sizes over unit type to limit exposure,” he said, adding that rising rents push more residents towards home ownership. “In areas like Arjan, rental yields exceed 8-9 per cent while mortgage rates are below 4 per cent, allowing buyers with a down payment to secure EMIs lower than rent,” he said.

Developers highlighted that buyers prioritize larger layouts, greenery, schools, parks, and established communities supporting long-term living.

The Bayut and dubizzle data also showed strong activity across Dubai’s wider residential market, with platform impressions returning to 17 million by Day 51 of the latest recovery cycle, while active users recovered to 99 per cent of baseline levels.

The platforms also found that 89 per cent of enquiries were high-intent, while 74 per cent resulted in viewing bookings, offer discussions or direct follow-up conversations.