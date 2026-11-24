Falling rents and stronger tenant negotiating power are driving more people to move home in Dubai, according to JLL’s Living Market Dynamics report for the third quarter of 2026.

The softer rents have shifted leverage towards renters, giving them more room to seek better-value options. Renewals in Dubai grew much more slowly, at 2.4 per cent annually and 8.3 per cent quarterly. Relocation, rather than retention, was therefore the faster-growing segment this quarter, said the real estate consultancy.

Data showed that new lease registrations in Dubai rose 48.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 13.7 per cent year-on-year in Q3. The typical pre-school-year leasing peak helped lift total rental registrations by 7.0 per cent year-on-year.

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Average rents in Dubai fell 5.2 per cent in the 12 months to September. Apartment rents dropped 5.3 per cent and villa rents fell 3.0 per cent.

Sales activity continues to ease

Dubai’s sales market continued to cool from its previous peaks. Total transactions fell 37.7 per cent year-on-year, led by a 41.8 per cent drop in off-plan sales as developers adopted a more phased approach to launches. Secondary-market sales declined 24.9 per cent over the same period.

The quarterly picture was more moderate. A 19.8 per cent rise in resale transactions largely offset a 9.1 per cent fall in off-plan sales, narrowing the overall quarterly decline to 2.2 per cent.

Villa prices rose 2.2 per cent year-on-year, while apartment prices fell 0.9 per cent. Quarterly price declines for both segments eased to between 1.6 per cent and 1.8 per cent, from the sharper 2-3 per cent drops recorded in Q2. JLL said this may point to a more stable pricing environment, but a return to the exceptional growth of prior years remains unlikely.

In Abu Dhabi, total sales fell 9.6 per cent year-on-year, the first annual decline this year.

Rising costs slow new projects

Dubai delivered close to 14,000 units in Q3, taking total stock to around 923,700. In Q4, about 17,000 units are due for completion in Dubai.

It added that projects in the final stages of construction are largely on schedule. Early-phase developments are seeing timelines adjust because of rising material costs and longer procurement lead times, and some projects launched earlier this year have had their construction starts deferred.

JLL noted that developers are therefore expected to focus on delivering existing pipelines, keeping new launches more measured than in recent years. Those with strong cash flows are best placed to absorb rising costs and stay on schedule. Developers more reliant on off-plan sales proceeds may find timelines harder to sustain., it noted.

“Looking ahead, we expect developers to take a more measured approach to new launches as material costs rise and lead times extend, with those backed by strong cash flows best placed to stay on schedule,” said Taimur Khan, head of research, Middle East and Africa at JLL.

“Build quality, unit sizes, and amenities will need to be carefully calibrated to target buyer segments, and while rising costs are likely to limit how far prices can fall, flexible payment plans are expected to remain the key lever for attracting buyers and sustaining investment interest,” he added.