Dubai startup dataHabibi launches AI platform for property intelligence

The AI-powered platform brings together prices, transactions, rental yields and market trends into a single research tool designed for smarter property decisions

Partner Content Share:











Dubai’s property market does not lack information. Buyers can find asking prices, agents can pull reports and investors can spend hours comparing buildings. The harder task is deciding which facts matter and what they say about a property before money changes hands.

Dubai startup dataHabibi has now launched an AI-powered property intelligence platform to make that work faster. Founded by Ibrahim Qorraj and Haron Merzaie, the company brings building prices, rental yields, transaction histories, forecasts, projects and area trends into one research experience.

The product has a clear point of view: property research should start with market evidence, not an advert. dataHabibi carries no property listings. It uses artificial intelligence to process property data, find useful patterns and present them in a form that buyers, investors and property professionals can understand.

That approach matters in a market where two similar homes can carry very different asking prices. A buyer may want to know what comparable units recorded in recent deals. An investor may care more about rent, yield, supply and future handovers. An agent may need a sound client brief within minutes. A developer may want to compare demand across communities and projects.

dataHabibi is designed to serve each of these questions from the same system.

AI built around a real decision

Many companies add a chat box to an existing product and call it AI. dataHabibi has taken a different route. AI sits inside the research process. It helps organise records, compare buildings, price homes, score yields, track momentum and refresh forecasts as the market changes.

The result is not meant to replace a broker, valuer or investment adviser. It gives them, and their clients, a stronger starting point. A user can search a building or area, review recorded activity, compare performance and see the result without building a spreadsheet first.

“AI should earn its place by making a hard decision easier,” said Qorraj. “Dubai property moves quickly, and no buyer or agent can study every relevant record by hand. We built dataHabibi to do that heavy work, then show the evidence in plain language.”

The platform’s current tools include building and project research, developer intelligence, transaction analysis, rental yields, off-plan pipeline data, market forecasts and a Dubai property price index. The company says its models refresh market signals each day, giving users a view that can change with the market rather than a report that becomes stale after publication.

From research to action

The next part of the company’s plan is more ambitious. dataHabibi is extending its AI system into automated valuation ranges, broker-ready PDF reports, personalised investment briefs and alerts for changes in price, yield and deal activity.

These tools are meant to turn research into action. An investor could receive a brief on a building before a viewing. An agent could prepare a branded client report without spending an afternoon collecting charts. A buyer could test an asking price against recorded deals. A developer could watch how demand shifts around competing launches.

For Merzaie, this is the main promise of the company: give more people access to analysis that once required time, specialist tools or a dedicated research team.

“Property decisions often involve a family’s largest asset or an investor’s largest commitment,” he said. “People deserve more than an asking price and a sales pitch. They should be able to see the market evidence, understand the trade-offs and decide with confidence.”

The company’s launch also fits a wider change across the UAE. The National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 calls for AI to support economic growth and improve work in key sectors. Dubai has also built a strong base for property technology through digital public services, open market activity and a global pool of buyers, agents, developers and founders.

Yet dataHabibi’s founders say the test will not be how advanced the technology sounds. It will be whether the product helps a user avoid a poor deal, find a stronger opportunity or save time on research.

That simple standard shapes the platform’s business model. Core tools are available without charge, while Pro access opens deeper transaction history, rental data and investment analysis. The company aims to keep the experience free from listings and adverts so that the research remains the product.

Dubai is the first market. The founders believe the same system could later serve other cities where property data is large, fragmented and hard to interpret. For now, the focus is on giving Dubai users a clearer view of buildings, prices, rents, yields and future supply.

The launch marks a practical step in the use of AI for real estate. Instead of asking users to trust a prediction, dataHabibi wants to show the facts behind it. In a market defined by speed, that mix of evidence and automation may become the edge buyers and professionals’ value.