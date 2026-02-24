Dubai rents seen cooling as new supply reshapes market

Dubai’s residential rental market is poised to stabilise through 2026 as a wave of new supply begins to moderate price growth after several years of steep increases, according to fresh data from Allsopp & Allsopp and other industry analysts.

Latest figures show the market entering a more balanced phase, with demand remaining robust but rental inflation easing across several key segments, particularly apartments. Industry experts say the shift signals a maturing property cycle rather than a downturn, with rents expected to plateau in many communities as more units are handed over.

Data from Allsopp & Allsopp for January revealed a 48 per cent surge in rental transaction volumes alongside a 5 per cent rise in total rental value, indicating that while tenant activity remains strong, rental growth is slowing compared with previous years. The moderation reflects growing supply and increased tenant choice across the emirate.

Year-on-year figures from the Dubai Land Department point to further rebalancing. Rental renewals declined by 15 per cent in volume and 9 per cent in value, while new contracts slipped by 3 per cent in volume and 4 per cent in value, suggesting that tenants are negotiating more actively and exploring alternative options as new inventory enters the market.

Average lettings prices across apartments, villas and townhouses have softened in some locations, with overall rental levels dipping in certain communities. Analysts say this easing follows a period in which Dubai rents rose sharply amid strong population growth, limited supply and rising demand from global professionals and investors relocating to the emirate.

“After several years of consistent rental growth, we’re now seeing the market move into a phase of stabilisation,” said Lewis Allsopp, chairman of Allsopp & Allsopp. “Demand remains strong, but as more supply comes to market — particularly apartments — the pace of rental increases is slowing. This is a healthy sign that the market is becoming more balanced and sustainable over the long term.”

Supply growth is emerging as a key driver of the shift. In the sales market, nearly 80 per cent of recent off-plan transactions have been apartments, with off-plan deals accounting for 78 per cent of total sales value. As these projects reach completion and enter the leasing market, they are expected to exert downward pressure on apartment rents, especially in mid-market and emerging communities.

Apartment rentals have already recorded a year-on-year dip in both volume and value, and further adjustments are anticipated as additional units are delivered. In contrast, villa and townhouse rents remain relatively resilient due to limited new supply and c