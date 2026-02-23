New rent contracts in Dubai up 10% as demand rises, housing choices expand

New tenancy contracts in Dubai exceeded 513,000 in 2025, marking a 10 per cent increase over the previous year, data released on Monday shows.

According to the Dubai Land Department (DLD), registered tenancy contracts overall rose 6 per cent in volume and 17 per cent in value compared to 2024, reaching 1.38 million contracts worth Dh126.4 billion, reflecting continued residential and commercial activity.

The regulator said the performance was driven by “increased demand, a diversified range of residential options, and clarity in the regulatory frameworks governing relationships among all stakeholders”.

The stability of the rental sector reflects its “pivotal role as a natural gateway to homeownership”, the DLD said, as it referred to the Dubai Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to establish a sustainable market based on a balance between ownership and renting.

Real estate projects

Development activity accelerated during the year, with completed projects rising 7 per cent to 124 and their total value increasing 23 per cent to Dh27.5 billion. Projects under construction grew 25 per cent to 937, pointing to continued developer confidence and pipeline growth.

Property sales strengthened alongside rental activity. Sold units climbed 25 per cent to 147,500, while total transaction value rose 30 per cent to Dh280 billion. The value of sold villas increased 12 per cent despite a decline in volume, suggesting a shift toward higher-value assets.

The regulatory ecosystem also expanded, with 4,122 real estate offices registered, bringing the total number of active offices to 10,182. A total of 14,364 real estate licences were issued across brokerage, leasing, transaction services, land trading and development, reflecting broader growth in real estate activity.