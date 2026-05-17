Dubai realty regains momentum as buyers, tenants return

Dubai’s property market is showing early signs of stabilisation and renewed confidence, with fresh data from major real estate platforms and brokerages indicating a gradual recovery in buyer demand, leasing activity and investor engagement after weeks of regional uncertainty.

Industry executives say the market is moving into a phase of “normalisation rather than disruption”, supported by resilient end-user demand, disciplined supply levels and long-term confidence in Dubai’s economic and infrastructure outlook.

According to data from betterhomes, Dubai’s secondary property market recorded improving activity in April, with Dubai Land Department transactions rising nearly 2 per cent month-on-month — the first positive movement since regional tensions escalated in late February.

The brokerage also reported an 11 per cent rise in inbound sales enquiries between March and April, with activity improving steadily on a weekly basis.

Despite demand remaining below last year’s peak levels, sellers have largely resisted panic listing, preventing the kind of oversupply that typically accompanies a sharp market correction.

Louis Harding, chief executive of betterhomes, said the market’s behaviour reflected a deeper structural shift driven by greater end-user ownership and lower speculative activity.

“We’re simply not seeing the supply response you’d expect if this were a market in genuine distress,” Harding said. “Every week the metrics improve. This is a disciplined pause, not a retreat.”

Analysts say the absence of excessive speculative selling is reinforcing price stability, particularly in established residential communities where owner-occupier demand remains strong.

Mortgage brokers are also reporting a growing pipeline of buyers seeking agreements in principle, suggesting latent demand is building as purchasers wait for greater clarity before re-entering the market.

Dubai’s leasing market has rebounded even faster than sales activity.

Betterhomes data showed tenant enquiries surged 40 per cent between March and April, marking the sharpest monthly recovery since the regional conflict began.

Available rental inventory increased from just over 1,000 units at the beginning of March to nearly 2,200 units by the end of April, while around 70 per cent of listings underwent price adjustments averaging close to 10 per cent.

The inquiry-to-listing ratio declined to 6.6 from 10 before the conflict, indicating a more balanced market while still reflecting healthy tenant demand.

Rupert Simmonds, director of leasing at betterhomes, said realistic pricing by landlords was helping restore activity.

“Rents have adjusted, choice has increased, and tenants are re-engaging,” Simmonds said. “Landlords who price realistically now will be well-positioned when demand fully recovers.”

Performance across property segments, however, remains uneven.

Villas and townhouses continue to outperform apartments, holding firmer on prices and recording faster leasing activity, particularly in family-oriented communities. Well-maintained properties are also achieving stronger rental values and shorter vacancy periods.

Separate market analysis by Bayut and dubizzle Property, part of Dubizzle Group, also pointed to strengthening engagement across Dubai’s real estate sector.

The companies said active users on their platforms rebounded to 85 per cent of the 2026 baseline by Day 58 after the onset of regional tensions, while unique buyers recovered to 87 per cent.

Property impressions reached 92 per cent of the 2026 baseline and views climbed to 89 per cent, while high-intent enquiries recovered to 80 per cent.

More significantly, engagement metrics exceeded 2025 levels, with impressions, views and high-intent enquiries reaching 104 per cent, 105 per cent and 108 per cent respectively compared to last year.

Average daily agent responses also recovered to 107 per cent of the 2026 baseline, highlighting sustained activity among brokers and property professionals.

Matt Gregory, senior director of strategy at Bayut and dubizzle, said the market was demonstrating growing maturity and increasing reliance on transparent, data-led decision-making.

“Periods of uncertainty often reveal the true strength of a market,” Gregory said. “What we are seeing is a measured and confident return of activity, supported by serious buyers, committed agents and increasingly data-led decision-making.”

Traffic to Bayut’s TruEstimate and Dubai Transactions platforms also increased steadily, reflecting stronger demand for verified pricing information and transaction transparency.

Dubai continued to attract strong interest across both ready and off-plan segments.

Among ready apartment markets, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Arjan emerged as the most searched communities, while Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Arabian Ranches 3, Damac Hills 2 and Dubai South led villa demand.

In the off-plan market, investors continued to focus on growth corridors including Dubai South, Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay, Majan and Jumeirah Village Triangle. Villa-focused developments such as The Oasis by Emaar Properties, The Valley by Emaar and DAMAC Lagoons also attracted strong buyer interest.

Analysts said Dubai’s long-term fundamentals remain intact, supported by population growth, infrastructure spending and investor-friendly policies.

ecent measures, including the removal of the minimum property value threshold for UAE investor visas and the planned $9 billion Gold Line Metro expansion linking 15 districts across Dubai, are also expected to reinforce long-term investor confidence and support future demand.