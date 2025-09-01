Dubai real estate records Dh51.1 billion sales in August

The Dubai real estate market recorded property sales worth Dh51.1 billion in August, a 7.9 per cent increase on the same month last year, with the total number of transactions rising 15.4 per cent YoY to 18,678.

A market update by fäm Properties reveals that apartment sales worth Dh30.2 billion last month climbed 29.2 per cent in volume to 15,900 compared with the same month last year.

Data from DXBinteract shows commercial sales amounting to Dh1.2 billion in August were up 20.4 per cent in volume YoY to 442, while 392 plot sales worth Dh8.9 billion represented a 7.4 per cent rise in volume on the same month last year.

While villa sales worth Dh10.9 billion for the month were 38.1 per cent down in volume to 1,944 YoY, the average property price per sq ft jumped by 15.2 per cent to Dh1,720. The overall number of property deals was the third highest this year following 20,322 in July and 18,693 in May.

“The overall figures for August once again reflect the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market, even through the summer months,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. “The city’s sustained growth is cementing its position as a leading destination for property investment, drawing increasing international attention while domestic and regional demand stays strong.”

Dubai’ property sales in August in recent years have now risen to the current level from Dh4.7 billion (2,500 transactions) in 2020 to Dh15 billion (5,800) in 2021, Dh23.4 billion (9,400) in 2022, Dh33.57 billion (11,900) in 2023 and Dh 47.4 billion (16,200) last year.

During the same period, the average property price per sq ft has increased to last month’s level from Dh826 in 2020, 1,011 in 2021, 1,143 in 2022, 1,410 in 2023 and 1,494 last year.

The most expensive individual property sold in August was a luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah which fetched Dh 161 million, while the most expensive apartment went for Dh100 million at Selicon Star 2 Nadd Hessa.