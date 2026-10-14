Dubai real estate projects surge 52% to Dh100 billion in the first half of 2026

Dubai recorded around 104 real estate projects worth more than Dh100 billion in the first half of 2026, a 52 percent increase in project value from the same period last year, as the emirate continues to expand its property market and attract long-term investment.

The projects added more than 24,000 new real estate units, up 36 percent year on year, according to figures shared by Dubai Land Department officials at the Rise Summit 2026.

Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of the Dubai Land Department, said the sector’s growth reflects Dubai’s long-term development vision, supported by advanced infrastructure, a competitive business environment and effective public-private partnerships.

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Real estate remains a key pillar of the emirate’s economic ambitions, contributing to the development of cities and communities while creating investment opportunities and supporting quality of life, he said.

The sector’s performance aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, and the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040, which aim to strengthen economic competitiveness, support urban development, and reinforce Dubai’s appeal to investors.

Bu Shehab said the next phase would present further opportunities to deepen cooperation between the government and private sectors and develop projects and communities that deliver long-term economic and developmental value.

The Rise Summit provides a platform for investors, developers and decision-makers to discuss the future of capital, cities and real estate, while exploring partnerships that could support the sector’s growth.

Dubai records Dh917 billion in real estate transactions

Dubai’s real estate market recorded Dh917 billion in transactions across more than 270,000 transactions in 2025, Majid Sager Al Marri, CEO of Corporate Support and Real Estate Promotion at the Dubai Land Department, said during a separate discussion at the summit.

The department released its 2025 annual report, which analyzes the market’s performance, he said.

The rental market also recorded significant activity, with more than one million rental transactions worth approximately Dh100 billion, according to Al Marri.

The figures come as Dubai continues to attract investors through new developments, digital services and initiatives designed to make property ownership more accessible.

Al Marri said the first half of 2026 already recorded more than 104 projects, with project value up 52 percent from the same period in 2025.

He added that the total had since risen to more than 150 projects, with a further announcement expected soon. The projects cover around one million square meters, a 100 percent increase from the previous year, he said.

AI to speed up property transactions

Dubai is also using artificial intelligence to simplify property transactions and reduce the time required to complete procedures.

Al Marri highlighted a new initial sale contract initiative launched last month, which lets developers and investors obtain their initial contracts within minutes instead of waiting days.

The initiative uses AI to accelerate the process, helping developers and buyers complete the relevant procedures more efficiently.

The move forms part of the department’s wider efforts to improve digital services and streamline transactions for real estate stakeholders.

More than 3,200 first-time buyers benefit from initiative

Dubai’s First-Time Home Buyer initiative has also helped residents enter the property market by providing access to preferential benefits from participating banks and developers.

Launched in collaboration with the Department of Economy and Tourism and a number of banks and developers, the initiative offers eligible buyers benefits that can include tailored payment plans and preferential prices.

More than 3,200 first-time homebuyers benefited from the program in its first year, with transactions valued at Dh5 billion, Al Marri said.

He added that the department could consider extending the initiative to non-residents in the future.

The program is intended to broaden access to homeownership while supporting demand in Dubai’s property market.

Dubai plans international investor outreach

The Dubai Land Department is also preparing to expand its international outreach through roadshows and investor events to attract more investment to the emirate.

Al Marri said plans included activities in India and participation in a conference with brokers in the United States the following month.

The department aims to work with its partners to promote Dubai as an investment destination and attract additional capital, particularly from investment funds.

These initiatives reflect the emirate’s broader efforts to sustain real estate activity through digital transformation, homeownership support, and international engagement.