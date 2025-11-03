Dubai real estate market breaks records with Dh559.4 billion in sales for 2025

Dubai’s property market has hit a historic high, with real estate sales for 2025 reaching Dh559.4 billion by the end of October—surpassing the previous full-year record of Dh522.1 billion set in 2024.

According to a market report released by fäm Properties, October alone saw 19,875 transactions worth Dh59.4 billion, pushing the total number of deals for the year to 178,244. With two months still remaining, 2025 is poised to become the most active year ever for Dubai real estate.

Apartments continued to dominate the market, accounting for 16,238 transactions worth Dh31 billion in October—a 3.4 per cent year-on-year increase in volume. While villa sales dropped 36.8 per cent in volume to 2,549 deals worth Dh15.5 billion, land acquisitions surged, with 399 plots sold for Dh11 billion, marking a 23.9 per cent rise compared to the same month last year.

The commercial sector saw the most dramatic growth, with 689 transactions representing a 61.7 per cent year-on-year increase, totaling Dh1.9 billion. The average property price per square foot also rose by 6.7 per cent, reaching Dh1,692.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, emphasised the importance of data-driven decision-making in a booming market. “Dubai remains one of the best global real estate markets for both end users and investors,” he said. “But success depends on informed choices. Thanks to the Dubai Land Department and platforms like DXBinteract, investors now have access to one of the world’s most transparent real estate ecosystems.”

October’s sales were largely driven by first-time transactions from developers, which made up 13,926 deals worth Dh38.7 billion. Resales accounted for 5,949 transactions totaling Dh20.7 billion.

The growth trajectory of Dubai’s October property sales over the past five years highlights the market’s momentum: from Dh6.8 billion (3,300 transactions) in 2020 to Dh60.8 billion (20,500 transactions) in 2024.

Top performing areas in October 2025:

- Business Bay led in value with Dh3.2 billion from 1,177 transactions.

- Dubai Investment Park Second followed with Dh2.6 billion from 921 deals.

- Jumeirah Village Circle topped in volume with 1,685 transactions worth Dh2.5 billion.

The most expensive property sold in October was a luxury villa in Jumeirah Second for Dh220 million, while the priciest apartment fetched Dh155 million at Bulgari Lighthouse Dubai on Island 2.

Properties priced between Dh1–2 million made up 36 per cent of October’s sales, while 28 per cent were below Dh1 million. Homes priced above Dh5 million accounted for 10 per cent of the market.

Best-selling projects in October:

- Apartments (First Sale): DAMAC Riverside led with 656 units sold for Dh849.5 million.

- Villas (First Sale): Grand Polo – Chevalia Estate 2 topped the list with Dh897.8 million from 89 transactions.

- Apartments (Resale): Azizi Riviera saw 107 resales worth Dh93.7 million.

- Villas (Resale): Rukan 3 led with 27 resales totaling Dh35.8 million.

With robust growth across sectors and increasing transparency, Dubai’s real estate market continues to attract global attention and investment.