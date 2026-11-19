Sales of ready villas in Dubai surged 34.1 per cent in October 2026 compared with the previous month, as buyers showed growing interest in completed properties and established residential communities, according to a market analysis by Engel & Völkers Middle East.

The number of ready villa transactions increased from 211 in September to 283 in October, highlighting stronger demand for completed homes as the emirate's property market moves towards a more balanced mix of ready and off-plan sales.

The recovery extended to the wider secondary residential market, where transactions rose 19.8 per cent month-on-month to 3,861 sales.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Secondary residential properties accounted for 37.9 per cent of all residential transactions during October, their highest share since June 2025, according to the property consultancy.

Secondary property sales reach Dh11.8 billion

The value of secondary residential sales increased 27.9 per cent month-on-month to Dh11.8 billion, indicating stronger activity in the market for existing properties.

The figures suggest that buyers are increasingly considering completed homes rather than relying exclusively on off-plan developments.

The shift also points to renewed interest in established communities, where properties are already available for occupancy.

However, the figures reflect an increase in transaction activity and sales value, rather than necessarily indicating a rise in individual property prices.

Commercial property transactions increase

Dubai's secondary commercial property market also recorded stronger activity during October. According to Engel & Völkers Middle East, secondary commercial transactions increased 38.3 per cent compared with September.

The increase suggests that the recovery in secondary market activity extended beyond residential properties to commercial real estate.

The consultancy said the latest figures point to a more balanced property market as Dubai approaches the end of 2026, with completed properties gaining a larger share of transactions.

The analysis did not provide a separate figure for the total value of secondary commercial sales or a breakdown of commercial property types.