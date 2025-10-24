'Wellness per square foot’: Dubai investors look for UV protection, vitamin C tap water in property

Not price per square foot, but wellness per square foot.

As Dubai’s property market continues to evolve, there has been a growing emphasis on wellness — a concept that has become a new buzzword across the city’s real estate landscape.

Before Covid-19, wellness was not a widely popular concept in property development. However, it gained remarkable traction during the pandemic as residents in Dubai and across the UAE began to recognise the benefits of wellness-focused living. As a result, wellness-oriented projects were quickly snapped up by investors.

Developers are now moving beyond traditional offerings such as gyms and swimming pools. New projects are incorporating features like therapeutic spaces, antibacterial tiles and paints, UV-protected windows and doors, Himalayan salt caves, and even tap water enriched with Vitamin C.

Veer Doshi, CEO and managing director of Vincitore Realty, highlighted simple things that make people feel better in their homes, such as low volatile organic compound paint, vitamin-c infused tap water to protect the hair and UV-protected balconies.

He added that wellness also extends to lighting systems in homes designed to help residents fall asleep naturally. “Every intention should be to craft a home to help you live and feel better mentally and emotionally," he said. "(Wellness) is not just fitness. Wellness is when you've created the place with the intention, which is actually multi-dimensional.”

In October, the developer launched its latest project — Vincitore Wellness Estate, described as the world’s largest designer wellness residential tower and featuring the GCC’s first scientifically designed and certified wellness homes.



”Earlier, people used to value buildings and other possessions such as gold. Our homes were built for survival earlier. Now, our homes are going to be built for wellness to allow you to thrive. So, we came up with the term that we're not designing for price per square foot, but wellness per square foot.”

Doshi also revealed that wellness projects can offer returns on investment of up to 80 per cent.

The new currency of desirability





Abdulrahman Alhelo Alsuwaidi, co-founder and chairman of Nabni Developments, said wellness is no longer just an amenity in new developments — it is emerging as the new currency of desirability in Dubai’s real estate market.

“Today's buyer is not only looking for a gym, pool, or BBQ space; they are looking for an experience that will enhance their physical, mental, and social wellness. The future of wellness living relies on biophilic design, restorative green spaces, air and water quality, mindfulness zones, sustainable materials, community-driven experiences, and technology enabling healthier living. We believe true wellness is holistic, that it has to be organic to the architecture, the lifestyle, and the everyday experience of tenants. That is what will define the next generation of communities in Dubai,” said Alsuwaidi.

Mark Gaskin, chief operating officer at Leos Developments, added that today’s prime real estate buyers seek more than prestigious addresses — they are investing in space, serenity, and a sense of well-being.

“Every element, from the abundance of natural light and open layouts to lush green spaces, walking trails, and thoughtful landscaping, is crafted to enhance comfort and connection. Even details such as natural ventilation, sustainable materials, and seamless indoor-outdoor flow are considered, all contributing to the creation of a sanctuary that feels both luxurious and restorative,” said Gaskin.

Kunal Rishiraj, senior manager at Christie’s International Real Estate, said the wellness quotient in Dubai’s residential landscape has evolved far beyond traditional amenities.



“From aromatherapy-infused outdoor spaces and multi-sensory design elements that elevate texture and ambiance, to advanced fitness tracking integrations, the focus is on enriching daily living through well-being and design. Ultra-luxury properties now feature private spas, saunas, hammams, and cold plunges — redefining wellness as an intrinsic part of refined living rather than a mere add-on,” added Rishiraj.