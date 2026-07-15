Dubai property transactions see strongest monthly rise in three years, jump 46.8%

Dubai’s property transactions for ready-homes jumped by 46.8 per cent month-on-month, marking the strongest monthly rise in three years, according to data by ValuStrat.

In June, the residential market saw softer price decline, with the ValuStrat Price Index edging to 220 points from 222.1 the month before. This brings the cumulative drop in values since February 28th to 10 per cent.

Annual growth, however, remained broadly stable at 0.1 per cent. Villa values eased to 293.7 points, while apartment values slipped to 169.1 points, against a January 2021 base of 100.

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Top performing developers and locations

The top property developers in June were Azizi (28.6 per cent), Damac (7 per cent), Binghatti (6.8 per cent), Emaar (6.6 per cent), Nakheel (3.8 per cent), and Ellington (3.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, top off-plan locations transacted during the month included projects in Azizi Venice (26.1 per cent), Dubailand Residence Complex (4.3 per cent), Jumeirah Village Circle (4.1 per cent), Jumeirah Islands (3.2 per cent), and Majan (2.9 per cent).

Off-plan vs ready homes

Registration for Oqood, which is the Dubai Land Department’s official system for registering off-plan properties, rose by 32 per cent month-on-month, and though they were 16 per cent lower annually, accounted for 75 per cent of all residential sales.

A total of 19 ready-property transactions exceeded Dh30 million, including 5 deals priced above Dh50 million. These ultra-prime sales were concentrated across Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Al Barari, Jumeirah Islands, Downtown Dubai, and DIFC.

Villa vs apartment sales

The emirate’s villa and apartment segments saw a slight decline month-on-month, with villa capital values down 1.2 per cent and apartment values down 0.6 per cent in June.

In the villa segment, the strongest yearly gains were recorded in Jumeirah Islands (17.9 per cent), Emirates Hills (10.7 per cent), The Meadows (10 per cent), The Villa (7.8 per cent), and Mira (5.7 per cent).

On the other hand, annual growth slowed to 2 per cent, with declines seen in Mudon (-5 per cent), Victory Heights (-4 per cent), International City (-3.2 per cent), and Dubai Hills Estate (-2.8 per cent).

None of the villa communities tracked by the VPI posted monthly gains. Dubai’s older freehold villa communities are, on average, valued 188 per cent above post-pandemic levels and 76 per cent above the 2014 market peak.

The apartment VPI was down 3 per cent below its level a year earlier. The strongest annual gains were recorded in DIFC (8.1 per cent), followed by Dubai Sports City (6.6 per cent), Dubai Silicon Oasis (6.4 per cent), and Al Quoz Fourth (6 per cent).

By contrast, Burj Khalifa (-16.7 per cent), Jumeirah Beach Residence (-13 per cent), and Town Square (-5.7 per cent) posted the sharpest annual declines. International City Phase 2 (0.1 per cent) was the only community to register a marginal monthly gain. Overall, older freehold apartment prices remain 70 per cent above post-pandemic levels, but 8 per cent below the previous market peak recorded in 2014.