Dubai: Now, property investors can get their rental income one year in advance

Property investors in Dubai will no longer have to wait to receive rents from their properties. Instead, they can now get their rental income one-year in advance.

The Dubai-based fractional real estate ownership platform Prypco Blocks on Tuesday announced the UAE’s first upfront rental guarantee on fractional property investments of five per cent, which will be credited to their wallets within just two months of investment.

Additionally, Prypco announced a 33 per cent reduction in its platform entry fee, lowering charges from 1.5 per cent to just 1 per cent. This additional saving further boosts investor returns, making the upfront rental guarantee one of the most lucrative property investment opportunities in the region.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai’s real estate market is already witnessing a massive amount of investment from local and foreign investors and end-users. Prypco allows investors to invest in Dubai’s real estate market from as low as Dh2,000 through tokensation.

Launched earlier this year, as many as nine properties have been successfully funded through Prypco.

This rent-in-advance for investors is applicable for both new and old properties listed on Prypco.

“With the upfront rental guarantee, we are setting a new benchmark by giving investors confidence, liquidity, and the ability to realise returns from day one. It’s investor-first, it’s innovative, and it aligns with our vision of enabling real estate freedom for all,” said Amira Sajwani, founder and CEO of Prypco.