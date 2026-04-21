Dubai property owners not willing to significantly reduce price, says report

There is “no evidence of distressed selling behaviour” in the Dubai property market as owners are not willing to significantly reduce asking prices to sell their units, reflecting trust and confidence in the local property market, according to a new survey released on Tuesday.

Released by Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai, the survey said that nearly 94 per cent of property owners are not actively selling their properties despite market softening.

“There is no evidence of distressed selling behaviour, sudden sell-offs, panic-driven exits, or a meaningful shift in owners' pricing convictions,” it said. The survey was conducted between April 6 and 17 among a network of high net worth individuals, and buyers and sellers who have previously engaged with the firm. Respondents were located across the UAE, GCC, Europe, Asia and the Americas, and included end users, investment property owners, institutional market participants and first-time buyers.

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Jackie Johns, managing partner at Christie’s International Real Estate Dubai, said the market is driven not only by data, but by the decisions and sentiment of those active within it.

“While uncertainty is being felt, our findings suggest that many are approaching the market with a considered rather than reactive mindset – holding firm on pricing and remaining open to opportunity where it presents itself. We see an overarching resilience in a market prepared to endure adversity,” said Johns.

Open to buying more

The survey found that more than half – 57.1 per cent – of respondents said they are actively seeking or open to discounted opportunities, if available in the market.

Interestingly, respondents indicated that ready properties present a stronger opportunity than off-plan assets, marking a significant shift from a historically off-plan-driven market.

Dubai’s property market has been dominated by the off-plan segment, with nearly 70 per cent of transactions taking place in this segment in the first quarter of 2026.

Interestingly, the survey revealed that not only the majority of investors are seeking good deals, but 57.2 per cent would also advise fellow market participants to actively acquire assets or explore opportunities in the current environment.

The Dubai property market is already trading at much lower rates when compared to other major cities around the world, including London, New York, Paris and Hong Kong. The recent softening in the market has made it more attractive for local and foreign investors.