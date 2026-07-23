Dubai property market sees broad growth across price segments in 2026

Dubai’s residential property market is showing strength across both luxury and affordable housing segments in 2026, with leading developers recording strong sales volumes, project launches and construction activity across the emirate.

A new analysis by fäm Properties found that Emaar has generated the highest value of residential sales transactions so far this year, recording Dh30.6 billion in sales, 83.2 per cent higher than second-placed DAMAC at Dh16.7 billion.

The report points to a market driven by demand at multiple price points rather than a concentration in one segment. The top ten developers collectively recorded 36,808 residential sales transactions worth Dh86.8 billion as of July 22.

Luxury homes continued to attract high-value buyers. Emaar led sales of properties priced above Dh15 million, recording 387 transactions worth Dh8.4 billion. Omniyat followed with 212 transactions valued at Dh6.5 billion, while H&H completed 178 deals worth Dh6.9 billion. In total, developers sold 1,248 luxury properties worth Dh35.16 billion.

“The fact that Dubai’s leading developers have been driving sales across both the luxury and affordable segments throughout the year is a clear sign of market strength,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties. He said the figures reflect a diversified market supported by both investors and end-users.

At the affordable end of the market, Azizi emerged as the dominant player. The developer recorded 8,411 residential sales transactions overall, the highest among all developers, with more than 8,000 sales concentrated in properties priced below Dh2 million. Binghatti ranked second in the affordable segment with 4,268 transactions, followed by DAMAC with 2,247 deals.

The analysis also highlighted the scale of ongoing development activity. Emaar has delivered nine projects and 3,819 units this year, more than any other developer, and currently has 150 projects under construction, the largest pipeline in the market. DAMAC ranked second with seven completed projects, 2,591 delivered units and 113 projects under construction.

Meanwhile, Reportage has been the most active developer in launching new projects in 2026, introducing 16 developments to the market. The company also ranked among the top ten developers in both overall sales volume and affordable housing transactions.

The report suggests that Dubai’s property market continues to benefit from a combination of robust luxury demand and sustained activity in the affordable housing segment, supporting growth across a wide range of developers.