Dubai buyers still rushing to buy homes despite price correction expectations

Dubai's property market is entering a new phase of recalibration, with buyers remaining strongly committed to purchasing homes even as expectations of a price correction gather pace after years of rapid appreciation.

A new survey released by propertyfinder.ae showed that nearly two-thirds of active property seekers in Dubai plan to buy within the next six months, underlining sustained confidence in the emirate’s long-term real estate prospects despite growing expectations of softer prices.

The latest edition of the Property Finder Market Pulse, based on responses from 4,735 users surveyed during March and April 2026, found that 68 per cent intend to purchase property within six months. Buying intent remained steady across both months, with 68 per cent in March and 67 per cent in April planning to buy.

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The survey reflects a market that remains fundamentally strong as buyers increasingly anticipate better entry opportunities after a multi-year rally that pushed prices in several communities to record highs.

The most notable shift was in price expectations. In the January-February survey, market sentiment was almost evenly split, with 36 per cent expecting prices to decline, 35 per cent expecting further increases, and 29 per cent anticipating stability.

However, sentiment changed sharply over the next two months. Around 73 per cent of respondents in March and 70 per cent in April expected property prices to soften, while only 16-17 per cent expected further increases.

The shift comes as transaction data and market indicators show a gradual moderation in price-per-square-foot growth across some residential segments, especially in communities that saw aggressive off-plan price increases over the past two years.

Cherif Sleiman, chief revenue officer at Property Finder, said the findings indicate continued confidence rather than weakening market sentiment.

"Two-thirds of people planning to buy is not a number you see in a market that has lost confidence," Sleiman said.

"What our findings tell us is that Dubai’s property market continues to command genuine, forward-looking conviction. Buyers are actively tracking conditions, waiting for the right moment, and ready to move."

Industry analysts say the data points to a more mature and increasingly data-driven market in which buyers are becoming more selective and strategic rather than speculative.

Dubai’s real estate sector has remained one of the world’s strongest-performing property markets, supported by sustained foreign investment, population growth, business migration and the emirate’s reputation as a global safe haven for wealth and capital.

According to the Dubai Land Department, Dubai recorded property transactions worth more than Dh760 billion in 2025, marking another record-breaking year for the sector. Market momentum has continued into 2026, particularly in the off-plan residential segment.

Recent data from market consultancies showed that off-plan apartment sales in Dubai reached nearly Dh20 billion in April alone, highlighting continued investor appetite despite rising concerns over affordability in some premium locations.

The market is also shifting towards long-term ownership. Studies tracking over one million property transactions in the past 16 years found that Dubai homeowners now hold properties for durations comparable to owners in mature markets like London and New York. This reflects the emirate’s evolution from a speculative investment destination into a long-term residential and wealth-preservation hub.

Major developers, including Emaar Properties, Nakheel, and Damac Properties, continue to launch new projects amid sustained demand from both international investors and end users.

Analysts say expectations of softer prices could support transaction volumes by encouraging fence-sitting buyers to enter the market after waiting for valuations to stabilise.

Dubai’s growing population is also reinforcing housing demand across affordable, mid-market and luxury segments. The emirate’s population crossed the 4 million mark earlier this year, driven by an influx of professionals, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals relocating to the UAE.

At the same time, elevated rents across several communities are pushing more residents toward home ownership, especially as expectations grow that global interest rates could ease later this year, potentially improving mortgage affordability.

Property experts say Dubai is unlikely to witness a broad market downturn because its structural demand drivers remain intact, including economic diversification, infrastructure investments, residency reforms and strong investor confidence in the UAE economy.

Instead, the market is expected to move into a more balanced phase characterised by selective price adjustments, stronger competition among developers and greater negotiating power for buyers.

The latest Property Finder survey suggests that while buyers increasingly expect prices to cool in the short term, confidence in Dubai’s long-term property story remains firmly resilient.