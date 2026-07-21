Dubai property buyers stay the course as price expectations improve

Nearly two-thirds of active property seekers in Dubai plan to purchase a home within the next six months, despite recent geopolitical uncertainty, while expectations of falling property prices have eased steadily, according to Property Finder's latest Market Pulse survey.

The bi-monthly consumer sentiment poll found that 66 per cent of respondents intended to buy a property within the next six months during May and June, broadly unchanged from 67 per cent in March and April, highlighting resilient buyer confidence.

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The biggest shift was in buyer expectations on prices. The share of respondents expecting prices to decline fell from 70 per cent in April to 63 per cent in May and 56 per cent in June, the lowest level recorded this year since the regional conflict began. Meanwhile, the proportion expecting prices to rise increased to 24 per cent in June, while 20 per cent expected prices to remain unchanged.

Confidence remains steady

Property Finder said the findings point to a market supported by highly active, ready-to-transact buyers, with purchasing intentions remaining largely unaffected even as price expectations became more balanced.

The shift in sentiment coincided with stabilising residential prices. The median price per square foot was broadly unchanged at Dh1,335 in May and Dh1,334 in June, compared with Dh1,393 in April, suggesting the market has found a more stable footing.

The findings are consistent with broader trends seen in Dubai's property market. Industry executives have previously noted that buyers are taking a more measured approach to purchasing decisions following recent geopolitical uncertainty, but underlying demand remains resilient as purchasers continue to focus on long-term fundamentals.

"What we are seeing is a market that is transitioning from initial post-conflict hesitation toward a practical, data-driven buyer strategy," said Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder.

"When two-thirds of active property seekers commit to near-term purchase plans, they aren't just speculative window shoppers; they are high-intent buyers closely tracking physical market indicators."

Sleiman said the continued decline in expectations of falling prices indicates that buyers increasingly recognise the market has reached a realistic floor.

"Rather than waiting for a sharp price correction that has not materialised, serious buyers are moving deliberately to secure their preferred properties, demonstrating the long-term strength and maturity of Dubai's real estate market," he said.