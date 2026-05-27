Dubai prime homes outpace wider market as price growth stays resilient

Dubai’s residential property market is showing signs of cooling momentum, but underlying data points to sustained long-term strength — particularly in the prime segment, where price growth continues to outpace the broader market.

According to latest data, the ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) stood at 224.9 in April 2026, reflecting a monthly decline of 1.9 per cent after a sharper 5.9 per cent drop in March. However, annual growth remained positive at 5.3 per cent, underscoring the resilience of capital values despite short-term adjustments.

This moderation aligns with findings from eXp Realty Dubai, which show that while Dubai’s wider residential market recorded an average quarterly growth rate of 2.2 per cent between Q1 2025 and Q1 2026, the prime segment outperformed with 2.7 per cent growth, highlighting stronger demand among high-net-worth buyers.

The divergence is particularly visible across asset classes. Villa values — typically associated with prime and upscale communities — remain the main driver of growth. ValuStrat data shows villa capital values rose 8.3 per cent year-on-year, even as they slipped 1.7 per cent month-on-month, outperforming apartments, which saw marginal annual growth of just 0.5 per cent alongside a steeper 2.2 per cent monthly decline.

On a price basis, villas are now valued at an index level of 301.5 compared to 171.6 for apartments, indicating a widening performance gap between the two segments.

Demand dynamics also reflect this split. Older freehold villa communities are now priced about 196 per cent above post-pandemic levels and 80 per cent higher than the 2014 peak, while apartments, though still 72 per cent above post-pandemic levels, remain 6 per cent below their previous peak.

Transaction trends further illustrate changing buyer preferences. Off-plan properties dominated activity, accounting for nearly 79 per cent of all residential sales, with 10,272 transactions recorded, despite a 13.9 per cent annual decline. In contrast, ready home sales fell sharply by 43.8 per cent year-on-year to 2,661 transactions, indicating a significant shift toward new developments.

At the ultra-prime end, demand remains firm. The market recorded 16 transactions above Dh30 million, including four deals exceeding Dh50 million, concentrated in areas such as Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, and DIFC — underscoring continued appetite for high-value assets.

Geographically, performance remains uneven. Villa markets in Jumeirah Islands, The Meadows and Emirates Hills delivered some of the strongest annual gains at 24.5 per cent, 14.9 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, in the apartment segment, areas such as Dubai Silicon Oasis and Remraam recorded double-digit growth of 12.4 per cent, contrasting with declines in prime locations such as Burj Khalifa, where values fell 10.4 per cent year-on-year.

The broader trend points to a maturing property market. As eXp Realty Dubai’s managing director, Dounia Fadi, noted, “what continues to stand out about Dubai’s property market is the consistency of long-term demand… particularly within the prime residential sector,” adding that the emirate is “increasingly seen as one of the world’s most established and desirable residential destinations.”

While short-term price corrections and slower sales activity signal a cooling phase, the data indicates that Dubai’s residential market remains underpinned by strong fundamentals — led by prime real estate, international demand, and a continued tilt toward higher-value investment assets.