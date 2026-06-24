Dubai’s new flexible rent scheme: Who can benefit?

Dubai is introducing a flexible payment scheme for rent payments, which will give tenants more variety in how they make their payment plans.

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the new "Flexi Rent" initiative on Tuesday as part of its efforts to create a more flexible and sustainable real estate market and enhance customer experience.

The scheme will allow tenants to choose from a broad range of payment plans, including monthly, quarterly, and semi-annual instalments, rather than relying on traditional payment schedules.

Additional incentives and value-added packages will be offered by the participating developers, subject to a case-by-case basis.

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Who is eligible for Flexi Rent?

Thus far, DLD has partnered with 12 different real estate developers. Residents who already own or rent from one of them can have the option to choose their payment plan. The same applies to those looking to invest in said properties.

The participating companies include Wasl Properties, Deyaar Property Management, Dubai World Real Estate, Modern Real Estate, Dubai Investment Real Estate, SBK Real Estate, Rocky Real Estate, SRG Properties, Harbor Real Estate, Driven Properties, and Al Showaib Real Estate.

How can you apply?

Residents will be notified of the changes by their respective real estate company, Khalid Al Shaibani, the DLD’s Director of Rentals Affairs Department, clarified to Khaleej Times.

The developers will be responsible for implementing the initiative’s model across eligible units and managing related tenancy contracts, payments, and data through approved systems.

They will also be tasked with raising tenants’ awareness of the flexible payment options and the process for benefiting from the initiative, while still being fully compliant with DLD policies and directives.

Under the cooperation agreements, the ‘Flexi Rent’ model will be applied to vacant or eligible rental units owned or managed by the participating partners.

This will be achieved by offering flexible payment options and providing rental incentives, discounts, or promotional packages for new tenants, in accordance with the partners’ approved policies and in compliance with the laws and regulations in force in Dubai.

Will there be changes in rent?

Rent will remain the same on a monthly basis but split over the period the tenant chooses. For example, if you paid roughly Dh20,000 per quarter, you can opt for a monthly rental fee which will cost you around 5,000 a month, relieving some financial burden.

In some cases where a tenant has already agreed upon four cheques for the quarterly payment, the DLD official said that in the case they want to delay a cheque, any change fee that was previously applicable will be waived.

Can you change the payment plan?

Yes, if you decide to change the payment plan from a quarterly rent payment plan to a monthly one, you have the option to do so.

How can payments be made?

Eligible residents can pay through a debit card, credit card, or through cheques.