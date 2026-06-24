Dubai's Nakheel releases 222 beachfront homes on Palm Jebel Ali

Dubai developer Nakheel has released 222 beachfront homes at Palm Central Private Residences on Palm Jebel Ali after strong demand for the project's initial phase launched in October 2025.

The new release comprises homes across three low- to mid-rise residential buildings, including one- to four-bedroom apartments and four- to five-bedroom townhouses.

The development is part of Palm Jebel Ali, one of Dubai's largest waterfront projects. Homes in the latest phase will have direct beach access. Selected duplex units feature double-height living areas and large terraces.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents will have access to amenities such as a fitness centre, games room, children's club, swimming pools, landscaped outdoor spaces, and sports courts. of the wider masterplan, Palm Jebel Ali will include a 9,000-square-metre retail centre and the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, which will accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers.

Spanning 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali consists of seven interconnected islands and over 90 kilometres of coastline. The development is part of Dubai's long-term urban expansion plans under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said demand for Palm Jebel Ali reflects continued investor confidence in Dubai's property market and the emirate's long-term growth prospects.

“This next phase of Palm Central Private Residences builds on that momentum, offering a new benchmark for beachfront living while reinforcing our commitment to shaping world-class communities that contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s future growth,” he said.