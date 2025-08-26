Dubai warns companies against undue hike in design cost of some villas

Dubai Municipality (DM) has issued warnings to some offices for exaggerated structural designs for UAE citizens’ villas resulting in an unjustified increase in construction costs without any proven engineering need.

These violations also breach the requirements of the Dubai Building Code.

Circulars were earlier issued to all consultancy offices in the emirate, mandating strict compliance with the Dubai Building Code (DBC) and adherence to approved engineering standards. The aim is to ensure structural efficiency without unnecessary design inflation, thereby reducing financial burdens on property owners while safeguarding the rights of all stakeholders.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The civic body confirmed that repeated violations would negatively impact an office’s annual evaluation and could result in disciplinary measures as per applicable laws and regulations. Issued in 2021, the DBC aims to unify building design across Dubai, and to create a building code that is easy to use and clearly mandates the minimum requirements for the health, safety and welfare of the community.

Responsibility

“Compliance with the Dubai Building Code is a professional and ethical responsibility before being a regulatory obligation,” said Maryam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Buildings Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality.

“Its objective is to strike a balance between construction quality and reduced costs. We remain committed to monitoring the practices of consultancy offices and contractors to ensure compliance with approved requirements, limiting excessive use of construction materials — including steel — and preventing citizens from bearing unjustified additional costs. This ensures structural efficiency, reduces expenses without compromising safety and quality, and applies best practices to guarantee a safe and sustainable construction environment.”

Earlier this year, the municipality suspended two engineering consultancy offices and barred them from licensing new projects for six months after detecting professional practices that breached approved regulations and professional ethics — actions deemed harmful to the interests of property owners and developers.

By reinforcing adherence to the Dubai Building Code, DM continues to advance the emirate’s construction sector, enhance its competitiveness, and reduce waste and unnecessary costs. These efforts support an attractive business environment and contribute to Dubai’s leadership in sustainable urban development.