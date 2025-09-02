Dubai: Most expensive secondary villa sold this year on Palm Jumeirah for Dh161 million

Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty has closed the most expensive secondary villa sale on Palm Jumeirah this year for the total price of Dh161 million.

Sold at Dh14,679.39 per sqft, this was the second-highest sale per square foot basis this year.

The Signature Villa, developed by property developer 25 Degrees, has a built-up area of 10,900 sqft, and comprises multiple living spaces, six bedroom suites, a private cinema, and a rear pool deck.

Dubai’s real estate market has maintained its strong momentum in 2025 with landmark sales closed in key neighbourhoods.

“This was a rare and exclusive listing that stood out even in a highly competitive market… With the caliber of clients that Palm Jumeirah attracts, homes like this don’t stay on the market for very long,” said Leigh Borg, executive partner of Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, who represented the seller.

Recently, Borg also closed the sale of this year’s most expensive residential plot located on Palm Jumeirah.

“Transactions like this are made possible thanks to the strength of the network and the global platform we have. It is also a testament to the quality of the homes available. The price tag is no bar for buyers when the property ticks all the boxes,” said Filippo Tavernaro, senior global property consultant at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, who acted on behalf of the buyer.

Chris Whitehead, managing partner at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty, said this is the company’s second record-breaking sale on Palm Jumeirah this summer - a period that is generally considered to be a bit slower than the rest of the year. “In my view, that underscores the prestige of the location and sets the stage for a solid final quarter of 2025.”

David von Rosen, co-founder of 25 Degrees, said this sale is a clear sign of the strength and maturity of Dubai’s top-end property market, driven by a continued influx of high-net-worth individuals looking to capitalise on the Emirates' world-leading luxury lifestyle opportunities.