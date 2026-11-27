Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has launched the “Smart Housing Passport” as part of its Innovation Month initiatives.

The passport gives each home a unique digital identity, allowing customers to access their property data and documents throughout the home’s lifecycle, from design and construction to operation and maintenance.

The establishment described the initiative as the first of its kind worldwide and said the launch makes it the first government entity in the UAE to introduce a unified digital passport for homes. It also said that the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism had granted intellectual property rights for the initiative.

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The passport brings together engineering drawings, certificates, warranties and details of construction materials in a single digital record, alongside the property’s history and its operation and maintenance records. Customers can refer to this information and documentation whenever needed, reducing the need to contact the establishment to request it.

Noura Al Rumaithi, Assistant Executive Director for the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said, “The Smart Housing Passport marks a step forward in developing digital housing services that support customers after they take possession of their homes and meet their needs throughout the years they use them. By consolidating each home’s data and documents under a single digital identity, we provide customers with a reliable reference to help them manage their homes and make decisions about maintenance and future modifications.”

She added, “In line with the Dubai Government’s efforts to use artificial intelligence to improve government services, we are using these technologies to link each home’s data to a dedicated cloud-based system. This allows the data to be updated continuously and makes it easier to access throughout the home’s use.”

The establishment has begun providing the passport to customers as part of the housing allocation and handover process for the Al Awir and Wadi Al Amardi projects, giving them access to their home’s digital record from the day they take possession.

The establishment is developing the passport to include proactive AI-powered services such as forecasting maintenance needs, issuing alerts, providing recommendations and improving energy and water efficiency. These services are intended to help customers plan maintenance early, extending the service life of their homes and reducing operating and maintenance costs.