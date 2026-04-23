Dubai Metro Gold Line to lift property prices and rents by up to 30%

Dubai’s newly announced Metro Gold Line is expected to drive property price and rent appreciation of up to 30 per cent in communities along its route, according to leading developers and real estate executives.

Industry leaders said homes located near stations could command premiums of 10 to 25 per cent, while rental rates may rise by 15 to 30 per cent as connectivity improves across key districts.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties, said the Gold Line marks another milestone in Dubai’s long-term urban development strategy.

“This transformative development is set to significantly elevate the real estate sector by boosting demand, enhancing property values, and accelerating growth along the corridor,” he said.

Sajan noted that historically, properties located within a 10-15 minute walk of metro stations have commanded premiums of 10 to 25 per cent, and sometimes higher.

Scheduled to complete in September 2032, the Gold Line will span 15 strategic locations, crossing several landmark developments, including Mina Rashid, City Walk, Business Bay, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Nad Al Sheba, Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Meydan, Al Barsha South, and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Dr Hassan Hijazi, vice-chairman of HRE Development, said the Gold Line should be seen as a long-term stabiliser rather than a short-term stimulus.

“Infrastructure of this scale strengthens Dubai’s property fundamentals by improving occupancy rates, leasing velocity, and investor confidence,” he said. “This is about shaping Dubai’s next phase of urban growth, where connectivity and integrated planning define lasting real estate value.”

He added that prices and rentals growth will vary by location and project quality.

“Metro adjacent properties in Dubai have historically commanded value premiums of 20-30 per cent, with appreciation of 18-25 per cent during development phases and further upside post-completion. On the rental side, metro-connected properties have shown consistent resilience. We anticipate steady, sustainable appreciation driven by end-user demand rather than speculative activity,” he added.

Nitin Chauhan, partner at Pride and Property, said the biggest impact would be on how buyers and investors perceive certain areas of the city.

“Areas that may have been seen as a little less convenient suddenly start looking far more practical once a serious transport link is attached to them,” he said. “The Gold Line should deepen demand in the communities it touches and also change how value is read across that stretch of the city.”

Chauhan added that sale values are likely to react first as investors move early on future growth potential, while rents could strengthen later once residents begin choosing those locations for convenience.

Executives said communities with direct station access and ongoing development momentum are likely to benefit the most.

Shaheer Tabani, executive director of Prescott Development, described the Gold Line as a catalyst for urban value creation.

“Communities like Business Bay and Dubailand, already highly sought-after, are set to become even more desirable as metro access opens a fresh corridor of real estate potential,” he said. “Those who move early on metro-adjacent assets have historically been the ones who benefit most.”

Tabani cited market data showing that properties within 500 metres of metro stations currently command 18 to 25 per cent higher prices than comparable units one kilometre away, while rents can be 15 to 30 per cent higher.

Xu Ma, founder and chairman of Tomorrow World, said Dubai’s previous metro expansions had already demonstrated the impact of connectivity on property markets.

“When the Blue Line brought metro access to International City, connectivity transformed the area’s investment appeal overnight. The Gold Line will do the same, only at greater scale,” he said.

He added that price appreciation often begins years before stations open, as investors position themselves early.

On whether the Gold Line could revive Dubai’s moderating property market, Xu Ma said the emirate remains fundamentally strong.