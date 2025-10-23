Dubai Mansions: Emaar launches new Dh100-billion ultra-luxury residential project

Master developer Emaar Properties on Thursday launched a new Dh100-billion Dubai Mansions project, which will house 40,000 ultra-luxury homes.

The project is set to rise within Emaar Hills, one of the city’s newest master-planned community.

The project features a limited collection of ultra-luxury mansions ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet.

Residents will have direct access to a championship golf course, wellness and leisure facilities, premium retail destinations, and a network of landscaped parks that promote balance and community, the developer said.

Emaar said Dubai Mansions stands as the crown jewel of Emaar Hills, which is also a luxury and one of the most sought-after locations in the emirate.

"Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represent the ultimate expression of refined living. Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects an uncompromising attention to detail, creating a setting that embodies harmony, prestige, and a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere in the world,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.