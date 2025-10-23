  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB weather-sun.svg33.3°C

Dubai Mansions: Emaar launches new Dh100-billion ultra-luxury residential project

The project is set to rise within Emaar Hills, one of the city’s newest master-planned community

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 12:24 PM

Top Stories

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

Video: 12-year-old Tunisian twins win Arab Reading Challenge; honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

Video: 12-year-old Tunisian twins win Arab Reading Challenge; honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

Dubai school postpones events after sudden death of former student

Master developer Emaar Properties on Thursday launched a new Dh100-billion Dubai Mansions project, which will house 40,000 ultra-luxury homes.

The project is set to rise within Emaar Hills, one of the city’s newest master-planned community.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Saudi-led task force, Pakistan Navy seize drugs worth nearly $1 billion in Arabian Sea

thumb-image

XTB empowers new investors with free stocks to build financial confidence

thumb-image

The biggest weight loss hack you’re missing: sleep

thumb-image

Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

thumb-image

HONOR launches the unbreakable AI smartphone HONOR X9d 5G delivering toughness, power, and innovation in one sleek package

 

The project features a limited collection of ultra-luxury mansions ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents will have direct access to a championship golf course, wellness and leisure facilities, premium retail destinations, and a network of landscaped parks that promote balance and community, the developer said.

Emaar said Dubai Mansions stands as the crown jewel of Emaar Hills, which is also a luxury and one of the most sought-after locations in the emirate.

"Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represent the ultimate expression of refined living. Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects an uncompromising attention to detail, creating a setting that embodies harmony, prestige, and a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere in the world,” said Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar.