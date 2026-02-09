Dubai luxury driving Mena region towards top spot in global wellness real estate growth

Dubai is at the heart of a global trend that is transforming the luxury real estate market, as wealthy investors arriving in their thousands each year put their money down to buy quality of life.

The last few years have brought a major shift in how luxury real estate is defined and valued. It is no longer driven by brand names, size, or prestige alone. Buyers now expect homes to improve their health and wellbeing.

Wellness is becoming the new benchmark for luxury, not an added feature. The global wellness real estate market has more than doubled since 2019 and is projected to reach $1.1 trillion by 2029.

According to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the Mena region is one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide, growing at just over 22 per cent annually, positioning wellness property here as a high-growth asset class, not a lifestyle trend.

Buyers are becoming more sophisticated and selective, focussing on developer credibility, delivery history, and long-term resale potential. They are not concerned by the volume of new luxury supply, but they are concerned about quality, differentiation, and exit security.

Dubai’s luxury market is evolving. Growth is no longer volume-led, but driven by innovation, new categories, and projects that respond to real lifestyle and health needs. Wellness-led luxury is not niche, but is emerging as a defining category for the next phase of premium real estate, with strong appeal to both end users and long-term investors. Today’s luxury buyers are asking: ‘Will this home make me healthier? Will it improve my sleep, my mood, my family’s well-being? Will it connect me to nature?’

Dubai’s position as a dynamic real estate market is built on a foundation of high-quality master-planned communities, strong investor conﬁdence, innovative projects, and a diverse buyer base. All of these factors are equally critical.

But innovation is the key diﬀerentiator, and the Dubai luxury market in particular has matured beyond volume-driven growth, rewarding developers who pioneer new categories and set new standards.

This was our motivation in developing Keturah Reserve as the ﬁrst of its kind community in the region to integrate wellness science into residential architecture at scale. Innovation such as this attracts global attention, strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a forward-thinking destination, and the city’s continued growth will be driven by projects that push boundaries, solve real problems like health optimization, and create new categories of value.

In today’s luxury market, the ﬁnal decision is driven by a combination of developer reputation and delivery history alongside quality of master planning and amenities, with health and wellness integration now a third critical factor.

Luxury buyers today are fundamentally diﬀerent from those of a decade ago. They are no longer satisﬁed with prestigious names alone. They demand proof of execution, transparent timelines, and increasingly, evidence that the development will enhance their quality of life. The shift is clear: luxury is no longer about what you own, but how it makes you feel and how it contributes to your well-being.

Most luxury buyers now are a blend of long-term investors (5+ years) and medium-term investors (2-4 years). However, the distinction is becoming less about timeframe and more about intent, and two distinct proﬁles have emerged.

The lifestyle investor buys a unit as a primary or secondary residence, viewing it as a long-term sanctuary. They are willing to hold for at least five years because they are investing in their family’s health and happiness, not just capital appreciation.

Meanwhile, the strategic investor recognizes the scarcity value of wellness-focused luxury assets, and understands that as the wellness real estate market grows annually at a strong rate in the Mena region, first-mover will appreciate signiﬁcantly. Typically, they hold for 3-5 years before exiting with strong returns.

Both types of investors are quality-focused and willing to pay a premium. Luxury buyers also want assurances that the developer will deliver, that the asset will appreciate, and that they will have exit options.

As Dubai’s luxury real estate market continues to grow, investors view the inﬂux of new supply with a selective lens. They understand that not all luxury projects are created equal. Increased supply does not concern them - it actually validates the market’s strength and Dubai’s position as a global luxury destination.

But there is an acute awareness that only proven developers with diﬀerentiated products will thrive. Generic luxury, no matter how well-marketed, will struggle. Buyers will choose developments which stand apart, particularly by making wellness a serious feature.

From 2019 to 2024, GWI data shows that Mena was one of the three fastest growing wellness real estate markets in the world at 22.6 per cent, just behind Latin America–Caribbean (24 per cent) and Europe (22.4 per cent). Developments in Dubai now put that No.1 spot well within reach.

The writer is CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand.