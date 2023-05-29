Dubai launches QR Code initiative for holiday homes

The code enables visitors to scan it and access information about the operator of the holiday home and the relevant contact details for DET

Mon 29 May 2023, 7:15 PM

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) announced the launch of a new QR Code initiative for holiday homes in Dubai on Monday.

The move is part of the department’s efforts to improve transparency and increase confidence among investors and visitors in the short-term rental market.

The initiative is closely aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to further consolidate Dubai's position as one of the top three global cities. Additionally, it is in line with Dubai's digital transformation strategy, which seeks to establish the emirate as a leading global smart city.

As part of the initiative, owners of holiday homes will now be required to display a QR code on the main entrances of their vacation properties in Dubai. This code enables visitors and guests to scan it and access essential information about the operator of the holiday home and the relevant contact details for DET. The initiative will also facilitate oversight and inspections conducted by the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, part of DET, ensuring strict compliance with procedures.

The department’s Dubai Business Licence Corporation will oversee the implementation of the QR Code project, which will further enhance the city’s diverse hospitality infrastructure.

Shaikha Al Mutawa, Director of Hospitality Affairs Department at the DET said: “As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the tourism industry, we recognise the importance of innovation and technology in further bolstering Dubai’s image as a must-visit destination. To ensure the effective governance of the holiday homes segment, we are introducing QR codes, as a part of the ongoing digital transformation process across customer and visitor touchpoints in the city. It is also a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the best city to visit, live in and work. We are also continuously taking steps to offer flexible and multiple options year-round in the short-term rental market, thereby strengthening confidence among investors and potential guests.”

According to DET data, the Holiday Homes segment has registered excellent growth, reaching 21,132 units (+45.5% YoY), with 32,794 rooms (+40.7% YoY) by the end of March 2023, compared to the same period in 2022 (14,518 units and 23,299 rooms). Additionally, Holiday Homes hosted 137,144 guests in Q1 2023.

Dubai’s holiday homes features a diverse range of residential units, including studios, apartments, and villas in gated communities, as well as properties in farms located in the Hatta area, providing privacy and ample space for families as well as a unique vacation opportunity for guests that transcends traditional hospitality experiences.

The Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC) offers licences and permits for licensed establishments to manage and document their activities based on the holiday homes classification system. Dubai’s holiday homes market undergoes a rigorous classification process, periodically categorised into tourist and luxury units and villas, based on the conditions set by DET, which conducts inspections to ensure that the units meet the approved classification criteria.

Dubai has experienced remarkable growth in the hospitality industry, including significant demand from investors due to its sophisticated infrastructure, vast potential, and legislation on par with international standards. The emirate has also established itself as a top tourist destination, welcoming 4.67 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023, a 17% YoY growth, which is 98% of pre-pandemic levels, making Dubai the fastest recovering destination globally.