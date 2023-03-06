Dubai: 'Instant sale feature' announced for real estate transactions

Through smart evaluation technology, the Land Department plans to streamline procedures, improve customer experience

By WAM Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 4:27 PM

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the Instant Sale feature, which utilises smart evaluation technology in real estate transactions without the need for audits. This move is in line with DLD's efforts to enhance the use of innovative solutions and achieve the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to position Dubai as the best city in the world to live and work.

The Instant Sale Feature applies to sales operations for real estate units, including apartments and villas, located in freehold areas through Real Estate Registration Trustees. Its aim is to streamline procedures and improve the experience of DLD's customers by ensuring the presence of all parties at the real estate registration trustee office to sign contracts.

Prices are confirmed through the smart valuation process, and this is followed by the completion of payment of fees and the issuance of the new title deed within a few minutes.

Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, the Director-General of DLD, noted that Dubai's real estate sector has had a distinguished performance with exceptional growth, and in 2022, annual real estate transactions crossed half a trillion dirhams for the first time. This success is attributed to the wise leadership's directives and great attention to the real estate sector as it is an essential pillar of sustainable development.

He also emphasised DLD's commitment to enhancing the real estate sector's infrastructure with innovative initiatives and projects that contribute to advancing the digital ecosystem. This new initiative will be a strong impetus to the sector to maintain this exceptional growth and achieve an outstanding record in the number of sales transactions during the coming stages.

ALSO READ: