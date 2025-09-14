Dubai's new home buyer initiative sparks Dh90-billion property transaction boom

Dubai’s property sector, long known for its appeal to global investors and high-net-worth individuals, is now witnessing a structural shift in the wake of the game-changing initiative.

According to Dubai Land Department data, Dubai’s property sector saw transactions surpass Dh90 billion in July and August, up nearly 12% year-on-year, driven by the launch of the First-Time Home Buyer Programme in July 2025.

The initiative has opened doors for Emiratis and expatriates who previously found homeownership out of reach, injecting fresh momentum into the market.Spearheaded by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the programme is already being hailed as a game-changer for Dubai’s housing landscape.

At its core, the programme offers aspiring homeowners priority access to new launches, preferential prices, and tailored mortgage solutions. Participating developers — from giants like Emaar, Damac, and Nakheel to fast-rising players such as Binghatti and Danube — have pledged to allocate at least 10 per cent of units in new and ongoing projects priced below Dh5 million exclusively to first-time buyers.

This commitment is designed to ease entry into the market for middle-income households, a segment historically squeezed by rapid price escalations. Banks including Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Mashreq have also rolled out bespoke financing products with lower interest rates, faster approvals, and flexible repayment options.

Officials emphasise that the programme aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the broader Economic Agenda D33, both of which aim to double the emirate’s GDP and increase homeownership rates. “By lowering entry barriers to homeownership for Emiratis and expatriates alike, we are enhancing investor confidence, increasing market absorption rates, and reinforcing Dubai’s global positioning as a city where personal aspirations and business ambitions converge,” said Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of DET, at the launch event.

Reshaping the market narrative

Analysts note that a sizeable share of this growth came from smaller off-plan apartments, particularly one-bedroom and studio units in emerging districts such as Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai South, and Al Furjan — locations now heavily marketed under the first-time buyer scheme. Betterhomes reported a 15 per cent increase in enquiries from residents who previously rented, citing the programme as a catalyst for their decision to purchase.

“Just two months since its launch, the First-Time Home Buyer Programme has already reshaped the market narrative. It has bolstered transaction volumes, attracted thousands of new entrants, and reassured developers wary of oversupply,” said V. Sivaprasad, chairman of Condor Developers.

Meanwhile, V.S. Bijukumar, a Dubai-based property consultant, added: “Most importantly, it signals a maturing real estate sector that balances global capital with local aspirations, ensuring Dubai remains one of the world’s most competitive cities to live, work, and invest.”

Tenants-focused scheme

For tenants, the scheme is particularly appealing. Dubai rents have surged in recent years, with average annual apartment rents rising to Dh85,000 by mid-2025 and villa rents climbing to Dh190,000. Mortgage-backed ownership, especially with flexible payment plans and waived DLD fees payable in instalments, is now emerging as a more cost-effective alternative to long-term renting. The scheme effectively converts long-standing tenants into end-users, reducing dependence on speculative investment and creating a more balanced market.

Developers, meanwhile, are viewing the programme as a stabiliser during a period of record housing supply. With more than 150,000 units scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2027, concerns of oversupply had begun to surface, with credit agencies warning of a possible correction by 2026. By expanding the pool of genuine end-users through incentives for first-time buyers, Dubai is ensuring demand keeps pace with supply. Omar Bu Shehab, Director General of DLD, noted that the initiative “empowers individuals and families to invest in their futures while supporting the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033’s broader objectives of inclusivity and resilience.”

Market fundamentals remain strong. Dubai’s population, which has just crossed four million, continues to grow at around 5 to 6 per cent annually, spurred by pro-residency reforms such as the Golden Visa and remote work permits. Household sizes are shrinking — from 4.4 people in 2019 to 3.9 in 2025 — creating natural demand for more housing units even without net migration. Overlaying this demographic shift is the steady inflow of wealth. Henley & Partners’ latest wealth report shows Dubai now hosts over 80,000 millionaires, with that number projected to climb further as global capital seeks havens of stability.

By explicitly targeting first-time buyers, Dubai is broadening the demand base beyond its traditional investor-heavy market. Analysts suggest this will help soften the impact of potential supply-driven corrections. CBRE noted that the programme is particularly effective in boosting absorption in the mid-market segment, which has historically been under-served compared with the luxury tier. “The First-Time Home Buyer initiative is not just social policy; it is a liquidity driver that directly supports market depth at a crucial time,” commented one analyst.

Commitment to affordability

For developers, the scheme is also an opportunity to showcase commitment to affordability. Discounts on off-plan launches, combined with improved payment terms and dedicated mortgage packages, create a more sustainable sales model. For banks, the influx of mortgage demand supports their diversification away from corporate lending, which has slowed amid global interest rate volatility.

In sum, the initiative represents more than a housing policy. It is a structural lever for economic stability, community building, and long-term market resilience. “By giving first-time buyers preferential access, Dubai is not only strengthening homeownership but also creating a stickier resident base—families and professionals invested in the city’s future rather than transient renters,” Bijukumar added.