Dubai: Dh1.1 billion luxury seafront residential tower launched at Maritime City

One-bedroom apartments in the 52-floor project start at a price of Dh1.28 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 9:21 PM

A luxury residential tower worth Dh1.1 billion was launched by a leading property developer at Dubai Maritime City.

Developed by Deyaar Development PJSC, the 52-floor Mar Casa residential destination is perfectly connected to the old city as well as the financial centre of the emirate and the Jumeirah area with Dubai Downtown only a 10-minute drive away.

Comprising 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and luxury penthouses which boast floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies offering panoramic views of both the ocean and skyline of Dubai to every residence.

Commenting on the launch, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development PJSC said: “Through this project, we are pleased to offer more real estate investment opportunities to a broader base of new owners and investors interested in owning residential units that adopt the concept of sustainability in addition to luxury."

A smart and sustainable development features living spaces with daylight integration, energy-efficient light fixtures, superior indoor air quality, MEP systems that reduce energy demand as well as the use of non-toxic construction material.

The project offers recreational amenities such as an indoor and outdoor residents’ lounge, padel court, yoga and breakout spaces, kids play area, and kids club. A roof-top infinity pool with views offering an ideal space for relaxation, while a separate children’s pool and beach-inspired pool with splash areas are also available on the main recreational floor.

Every apartment and penthouse is equipped with advanced IP intercoms, and smart access and lighting control systems.

Buyers have a wide range of options, with one-bedroom units ranging from 740-1265 sq. ft. and starting at a price of Dh1.28 million. They can also choose from two-bedroom apartments and duplexes, three-bedroom apartments and duplexes and the ultra-luxury Executive and Royal duplex penthouses.

