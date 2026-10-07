Dubai apartment prices could fall further as supply set to rise 20%: S&P Global

Specific segments of Dubai’s residential market are already experiencing price corrections, which S&P attributes to the country’s sweeping visa reforms

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 7 Oct 2026, 5:09 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Dubai is expected to see a 20 per cent increase in its residential units, especially apartments, in the next two years, S&P Global said. This, along with the ongoing regional instability, is likely to bring down transaction volumes and prices.

Specific segments of Dubai’s residential market are already experiencing price corrections, which the credit ratings agency attributed to the country’s sweeping visa reforms that supported a higher number of long-term investors.

Recommended For You

What really happened aboard flydubai FZ1073 during attempted terror attack

What really happened aboard flydubai FZ1073 during attempted terror attack

India says 12 injured after tanker attacked off Oman

India says 12 injured after tanker attacked off Oman

Makkah Alliance to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia amid attacks

Makkah Alliance to deploy military forces in Saudi Arabia amid attacks

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

'Missing' oxygen masks, landed by plumber? 5 flydubai FZ1073 questions answered

Saudi Arabia says Najran, Jazan airports attacked causing 3 injuries, material damage

Saudi Arabia says Najran, Jazan airports attacked causing 3 injuries, material damage

 

Disruptions stemming from the regional war are assumed to continue into next year, as per S&P Global Rating’s base case scenario. This, along with new deliveries due in 2027-2028, could accelerate the price correction, especially in investor-driven apartment segments, the agency said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Property developers like Damac, Emaar, Omniyat, and Sobha Realty, all four companies that S&P Global rates, have large revenue backlogs and limited payment delinquencies, which support the ratings.

Additionally, long-term property buyers, regulatory enhancements, and government support are the main reasons behind residential real estate prices declining only moderately since the war began seven months ago.

Earlier this year, the government introduced off-plan mortgages, which require a 50 per cent maximum loan-to-value ratio and a minimum 50 per cent upfront payment, to help improve developers' liquidity and buyers' payment tenures.

Residential transaction volumes reach 34,000

Likewise, residential sales in the emirate topped Dh72.6 billion in the third quarter of this year, with transaction volume reaching 34,000 according to a report by Cavendish Maxwell. However, compared with last year, total sales value declined 47 per cent, while transactions dropped 38 per cent.

The real estate firm said the declines reflect the impact of reduced activity as the lag in property sales registrations begins to clear.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Dubai gold prices fall below Dh500 as dollar strengthens

2

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Treasury yields stall, oil slips

3

Gold ticks up as softer Fed rate expectations offset higher yields 

4

Dubai gold prices drop further ahead of Indian festivals Navratri, Diwali

5

Replenishing crude, fuel stocks could take 2 years: Saudi Arabia Aramco CEO