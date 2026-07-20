Mon, Jul 20, 2026 | Safar 5, 1448 | Fajr 04:13
The UAE appointed Omar Al Olama, at the age of 27, as the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Staying ahead of the curve, the UAE created a dedicated ministry for AI, a decision that has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar economic bet.
DOVAǪ Real Estate, founded by Aishwarya Salagare and Gurvind Ghai, isn't positioning itself as just another name in Dubai's brokerage scene. Backed by prestigious IIT and IIM alumni, the company is betting on the same AI-first thinking that is helping shape the UAE's future.
"We didn't want to build a brokerage that uses AI as a feature," the founders say. "We wanted to build one where AI is the infrastructure."
Dubai's property market has spent years evolving into one of the most closely watched real estate markets in the world. Add a maturing AI ecosystem, smart matching, automated valuations and predictive intelligence powered by real-time data and transactions, and an AI-native brokerage stops looking like a novelty. It starts looking inevitable.
DOVAǪ was built for exactly that intersection.
DOVAǪ aims to become a benchmark for what an AI-native company looks like within a market whose government has spent the past decade building the foundations for exactly that.
"Every square foot in this city tells a story about where Dubai is going," the founders say. "We wanted to build the intelligence layer behind that story."
That's their thesis in five words: the next edge in Dubai real estate won't belong to whoever has the most listings. It'll belong to whoever has the smartest systems reading them.
As the UAE pushes further into AI infrastructure, capital and talent development, DOVAǪ is staking its claim as one of the first private companies translating that national vision into property, one data-driven decision at a time.