DOVAǪ Real Estate unveils an AI-first vision that will redefine property investment across the UAE and beyond

Backed by IIT and IIM alumni, DOVAǪ is building an AI-native real estate brokerage designed to bring data-driven intelligence to Dubai's evolving property market

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The UAE appointed Omar Al Olama, at the age of 27, as the world's first Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. Staying ahead of the curve, the UAE created a dedicated ministry for AI, a decision that has since evolved into a multi-billion-dollar economic bet.

DOVAǪ Real Estate, founded by Aishwarya Salagare and Gurvind Ghai, isn't positioning itself as just another name in Dubai's brokerage scene. Backed by prestigious IIT and IIM alumni, the company is betting on the same AI-first thinking that is helping shape the UAE's future.

"We didn't want to build a brokerage that uses AI as a feature," the founders say. "We wanted to build one where AI is the infrastructure."

A market built for the moment

Dubai's property market has spent years evolving into one of the most closely watched real estate markets in the world. Add a maturing AI ecosystem, smart matching, automated valuations and predictive intelligence powered by real-time data and transactions, and an AI-native brokerage stops looking like a novelty. It starts looking inevitable.

DOVAǪ was built for exactly that intersection.

More than a brokerage

DOVAǪ aims to become a benchmark for what an AI-native company looks like within a market whose government has spent the past decade building the foundations for exactly that.

"Every square foot in this city tells a story about where Dubai is going," the founders say. "We wanted to build the intelligence layer behind that story."

Intelligence behind every square foot

That's their thesis in five words: the next edge in Dubai real estate won't belong to whoever has the most listings. It'll belong to whoever has the smartest systems reading them.

As the UAE pushes further into AI infrastructure, capital and talent development, DOVAǪ is staking its claim as one of the first private companies translating that national vision into property, one data-driven decision at a time.