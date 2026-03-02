DMCC reveals new details on 600 metre-plus tower as Uptown District expands

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has unveiled further details of its Uptown District expansion, including plans for a mixed-use tower expected to rise above 600 metres.

The proposed megatall tower forms part of Phase 3 of the district’s master plan. Phase 1 delivered the 340-metre Uptown Tower and central plaza. Phase 2, comprising two Grade A office towers and two residential towers, is under construction and scheduled for completion in late 2027 and early 2028.

According to DMCC, the new tower will incorporate smart-building systems and sustainability features. Around 50 per cent of the space is expected to be dedicated to Grade A offices, aimed at multinational companies seeking to centralise regional operations.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said the authority builds “to meet the clear, growing requirements of a global trade community that is outgrowing its current footprint,” rather than “for the sake of building.”

He said the planned expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, set to become the world’s largest airport with capacity for 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of cargo annually, has broadened Dubai’s economic centre of gravity towards the south. “The decision to develop the world’s largest airport in the southern corridor has broadened Dubai’s economic centre of gravity. Uptown District is the strategic anchor of this corridor,” Bin Sulayem said.

In addition to office space, the tower is set to include a luxury hotel operated by an international hospitality brand and high-end residences. DMCC said the project is designed to cater to continued demand from high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai.

The tower will feature direct integration with the Dubai Metro through a climate-controlled link bridge. Road upgrades, including flyover access to Sheikh Zayed Road, are planned to support traffic capacity.

Bin Sulayem said the development is part of a broader plan to create “a sophisticated ecosystem where commerce and lifestyle are inextricably linked,” adding that the megatall landmark would serve as the district’s vertical anchor and include a viewing deck intended to attract visitors.

DMCC said several major banks have expressed interest in partnering on the development, though financial details were not disclosed.