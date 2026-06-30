DHG Properties targets strategic UAE expansion amid strong market fundamentals

Swiss developer prioritises Dubai and Abu Dhabi, citing robust returns, investor appeal, and sustained demand for premium developments

By:

Muzaffar Rizvi | Partner Content Share:











DHG Properties, the Dubai-based development arm of Swiss real estate and construction giant DHG Group, is poised to deepen its footprint in the UAE as the emirate continues to offer a compelling combination of high-quality living standards, strong investor confidence, tax efficiency, and attractive growth prospects relative to more mature global markets, according to its top executive.

Blagoje Antic, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of DHG Group, stated that the company’s next phase of growth will focus on disciplined expansion across Dubai, alongside a measured entry into other emirates, with Abu Dhabi identified as a key strategic priority.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi will remain central to DHG’s expansion strategy over the coming years, and we are optimistic about the strength and depth of our development pipeline,” Antic told BTR.

With more than 30 years under its belt, DHG Group has carved out a name for itself as a global powerhouse in real estate and construction, delivering over 300 projects spanning 2.5 million square meters across Switzerland, Serbia, and the UAE. Its Dubai-based subsidiary, DHG Properties, is already hitting the ground running, bringing the group’s hallmark Swiss precision and quality to the UAE’s fast-moving property market.

Excerpts from the interview:

Question: What are your next steps to further strengthen DHG’s portfolio in the UAE?

Answer: The response we have seen in Dubai within such a short period of time has reinforced our confidence in both the market and DHG Properties' long-term role here. We did not come to launch a single development and test the waters - we came with a genuine commitment to become a meaningful contributor to Dubai's evolving real estate landscape. We now have three active developments under the Helvetia brand, each reflecting a distinct lifestyle proposition while united by the same guiding philosophy: "Swiss precision, Dubai vision." Helvetia Residences in JVC is approaching completion in July 2026, while our two newer projects are located in some of Dubai’s most promising growth destinations. Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon and Helvetia Marine on Dubai Islands marked major milestones with their official groundbreakings in May and June 2026, respectively. Our next phase focuses on expanding strategically across Dubai and extending into other emirates, with Abu Dhabi as a key area of focus. We are evaluating opportunities in master-planned communities and emerging lifestyle destinations where infrastructure-led growth and rising end-user demand are creating strong long-term fundamentals. Future developments will also push beyond traditional residential offerings - integrating wellness, smart functionality, and community-driven experiences that combine European design principles with Dubai's distinctive lifestyle environment. The city remains one of the most exciting real estate markets globally, and with Dubai's population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040 and ambitious infrastructure investment continuing at pace, we see significant room to grow our presence here. Our Swiss heritage gives us a particular perspective on quality and precision that we believe the market values - and that differentiates us in a crowded landscape.

Question: You are set to hand over Helvetia Residences in JVC in July. Could you share more details about the project?

Answer: Helvetia Residences holds special significance as the development that first introduced DHG Properties to the UAE. We wanted it to immediately reflect the quality and long-term value that DHG has built over decades in Switzerland. Located in Jumeirah Village Circle, it was designed around comfort, functionality, and wellness - featuring smart layouts, premium finishes, elegant interiors, and curated amenities built for everyday usability. The project achieved full sales well ahead of completion. What we take particular pride in is maintaining the delivery timeline. In today's market, buyers pay close attention to developer track records, and Helvetia Residences demonstrates precisely what DHG stands for. JVC has evolved significantly into one of Dubai's strongest residential destinations - valued by investors and end-users for its connectivity, affordability relative to prime districts, and growing lifestyle infrastructure. The strong response from international buyers who recognise quality-driven development has been especially rewarding. This project sets the standard for what buyers can expect from us across all future UAE developments. It also sends a clear message to the broader market: at DHG, a commitment is not simply a launch promise - it is delivered.

Question: DHG broke ground on Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon in May and Helvetia Marine on Dubai Islands in June. Could you outline the timelines for construction, completion, and handover of these two developments?

Answer: Both projects represent major milestones in our Dubai expansion and reflect our conviction in the city's long-term residential story. Construction on Helvetia Verde in Meydan Horizon began in May 2026, with handover expected in first quarter of 2028. We selected Meydan Horizon because of its emergence as a key lifestyle and infrastructure-led destination. The area benefits from excellent connectivity to central Dubai, strong end-user demand for community-focused living, and the added long-term benefit of the planned Metro expansion, which will further strengthen accessibility and residential value in the corridor. Helvetia Marine on Dubai Islands broke ground in June 2026 - by which point it was already fully sold out, a strong reflection of investor confidence in both the project and the destination. Completion is also targeted for first quarter of 2028. Dubai Islands represents the next evolution of the city's waterfront living - it will become one of defining coastal residential communities over the coming years. The numbers speak to its momentum: the district recorded Dh2.6 billion across 691 transactions in April 2026 alone, with off-plan activity continuing to accelerate. Across both developments, disciplined execution and timely delivery remain the priority. Buyers today are highly informed and selective - they are not simply acquiring property but investing in developer credibility and long-term value. Construction progress and delivery consistency are just as important to us as the launch itself, and every decision we make on site reflects that commitment.

Question: How do you see the potential of the Helvetia brand in the UAE market?

Answer: We see very strong long-term potential for DHG Properties and our signature residential brand in the UAE. Helvetia developments represent a proposition that resonates clearly with today's buyers: quality, reliability, intelligent design, and lasting value in the affordable luxury segment. Dubai's market has matured significantly - buyers are more discerning than ever, and with over 70% of residential transactions now happening off-plan, confidence is clearly gravitating toward developments built for long-term liveability, backed by developers with proven execution records. The Helvetia concept brings Swiss-inspired precision together with Dubai's modern lifestyle expectations: elegant architecture, spacious layouts, wellness-driven amenities, and practical functionality designed for everyday living. It is a combination that speaks to a wide range of buyer profiles - from international investors seeking credible, yield-generating assets to end-users looking for a genuine, lasting home environment. The successful progression of all three projects within a single year has strengthened buyer trust in the brand considerably. We see real scope for Helvetia to grow into one of the region's recognised residential lifestyle brands over the coming years. The groundwork has been laid - not just through design and architecture, but through a track record of on-time delivery and consistent buyer experience across very different product types and locations.

Question: Do you have a plan to launch more developments under the Helvetia brand?

Answer: Helvetia has established genuine market recognition in a short period of time, and we will continue expanding it through future UAE developments. But Dubai is a city that constantly evolves, and successful developers must evolve alongside it. The future of real estate will be increasingly experience-oriented. Buyers place growing emphasis on wellness, sustainability, community interaction, and smart living environments - expectations that go well beyond what traditional residential offerings provide. This shift opens exciting opportunities for us to develop new lifestyle-driven residential concepts that blend Swiss quality with the forward-looking expectations of Dubai's modern residents and global investors. Whether through deepening the Helvetia brand or introducing complementary concepts, the underlying philosophy stays the same: deliver genuine, lasting value rather than chase short-term market cycles. Buyers are becoming more discerning, not less, and the developers who will define Dubai's next chapter are those who can consistently meet that rising standard.

Question: Are you exploring new investment opportunities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

Answer: We are actively evaluating opportunities across both emirates, each offering distinct dynamics and strategic advantages. Dubai remains one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets - driven by rapid infrastructure expansion, a business-friendly environment, and the ability to attract global talent and capital at a scale that few cities can match. Abu Dhabi is becoming increasingly compelling from a strategic standpoint. The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Market Report 2025 recorded a 44% increase in total transaction values to Dh142 billion, with residential sales rising 67% to Dh76 billion. Significant diversification initiatives, major infrastructure investment, and growing demand for premium lifestyle developments are all reshaping the capital's real estate landscape. We are particularly focused on areas supported by waterfront master plans, tourism growth corridors, and future transport connectivity, including metro expansion. Projects positioned at the intersection of major infrastructure investment and lifestyle demand remain especially attractive from both an investment and end-user perspective. The UAE continues to offer a uniquely compelling combination of lifestyle quality, investor confidence, tax efficiency, and growth potential compared to most mature global markets - and that combination continues to drive strong international appetite for the region. For DHG, both Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain central to our expansion strategy over the next several years, and we are optimistic about what that pipeline will look like.

Question: DHG has so far focused on vertical residential developments in Dubai. Are there plans to introduce villa or townhouse communities that blend Swiss quality with the Dubai lifestyle?

Answer: Villa and townhouse communities are definitely an area we are interested in exploring as part of our future pipeline. Vertical living continues to perform strongly across Dubai's urban locations, but there is a clear and growing segment of buyers seeking a fundamentally different experience - more private, family-oriented living with direct outdoor integration and a strong sense of community rather than density. This is a distinct buyer profile, and it is a format where DHG's core strengths - quality design, attention to lifestyle detail, and a commitment to long-term liveability - translate particularly well. Any entry into this space would reflect exactly the standards associated with the Helvetia brand - the same attention to detail, the same emphasis on long-term liveability, and the same commitment to delivering what we promise. The horizontal format offers its own design possibilities, and we are genuinely excited by what that creative space could offer.

Question: How do you assess the outlook for the UAE real estate market?

Answer: Dubai continues to stand out as one of the most attractive and resilient real estate markets in the world today. Its ability to combine long-term economic ambition, rapid infrastructure development, global connectivity, and lifestyle appeal within a highly investor-friendly environment is genuinely distinctive. Few cities evolve at this pace or with this degree of strategic intent - and the UAE's broader stability and governance quality underpin all of it.

Relative to mature markets such as New York, London, or Singapore, Dubai offers significantly stronger rental yields, lower taxation, and more accessible entry pricing within the luxury segment. The market itself has also matured considerably: regulation has improved, transparency has increased, and the investor base is more internationally diversified than at any previous point in the city's history. There is now a far stronger emphasis on sustainable urban planning, quality communities, and infrastructure investment - reflected in initiatives such as the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the forthcoming Metro Gold and Blue Lines.

Perhaps most telling is the shift in how people relate to Dubai - increasingly, it is a city people are choosing to build their lives in permanently rather than temporarily. That is fundamentally reshaping residential demand, with buyers placing far greater weight on quality communities and integrated lifestyle experiences. With over $470 billion in real estate projects committed through 2030 - more than $300 billion concentrated in Dubai alone, according to JLL research - the long-term momentum is clear. For developers who prioritise quality and delivery consistency, the opportunity ahead is significant.