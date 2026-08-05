Dh1 million fine: Abu Dhabi gives property owners until September 16 to secure occupancy certificates

Property owners and real estate operators in Abu Dhabi have until September 16, 2026, to apply for or renew building occupancy certificates under a grace period announced by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

Applications must be submitted through a classified engineering consultancy using the Municipal e-Permitting System.

The directive forms part of the implementation of Administrative Decision No. 1 of 2024, which regulates the Building Occupancy and Legalisation Certificate Programme.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The department said the framework is intended to ensure buildings are structurally safe and suitable for use, while supporting residents’ well-being and maintaining property quality and value.

An occupancy certificate is an official municipal document confirming that a building is safe to use and complies with applicable technical and regulatory standards. Certificates may remain valid for up to five years, depending on the type of property, and must be renewed before expiry.

Additional six-month period possible

Owners and management companies that begin the formal application process before the deadline may receive an additional six months, or another period approved by the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, to complete the required technical and regulatory procedures.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport urged owners and operators to coordinate with licensed engineering firms and begin the process as early as possible.

Failure to comply could result in an administrative fine of up to Dh1 million, in addition to an order requiring all identified violations to be corrected.

Abdulla Mohamed Alblooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre, said the occupancy certificate framework was introduced two years ago to improve building safety and protect occupants.

“Through this grace period, we are urging all relevant parties to coordinate with licensed engineering firms in the emirate as soon as possible to begin their applications,” he said.

Alblooshi added that applications would be processed through the Municipal e-Permitting System in an efficient and transparent manner.

Safety checks required

Obtaining or renewing a certificate requires a building to undergo inspections and submit reports based on its type and use.

Requirements include structural stability assessments, Civil Defence and fire safety clearances, gas system safety certificates, water and plumbing compliance, and verification of air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre will support implementation by comparing municipal records and contacting owners of properties that do not meet the requirements.

Units without a valid occupancy certificate will not be eligible for the registration of new residential tenancy contracts through Tawtheeq.

Municipalities will also conduct field inspections to identify buildings requiring certification. The inspections will consider safety, the external condition of assets and issues that could affect residents or property security.

Owners of non-compliant buildings will be notified, while authorities will monitor corrective action and impose penalties where required.

The department said it would also launch awareness initiatives to explain the application and renewal procedures to owners, engineers, contractors and other stakeholders.