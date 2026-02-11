Deyaar profit before tax rises 26% in 2026 on positive investor sentiment and ambitious pipeline

Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a leading real estate developer and service provider in Dubai, on Wednesday reported that profit before tax rose 26 per cent to Dh637.9 million from Dh505.4 million for the full year of 2025, while total revenue increased 30 per cent to Dh1,972.1 million, compared with Dh1,512.8 million in 2024.

The company’s development pipeline remains strong at approximately Dh7 billion, supporting future revenue generation and the delivery of high-quality projects. Deyaar’s balance sheet also remains strong, with total assets increasing 17 per cent to Dh8,027.6 million, reflecting ongoing strategic investments and asset quality enhancement.

Based on the strong financial performance of the company, the Board of Directors has proposed a 5 per cent dividend which will be submitted for approval at the upcoming General Assembly.

Abdulla Ali Obaid Al Hamli, Chairman of the Deyaar Board of Directors, said: “The year has been defined by strong fundamentals across the UAE’s real estate sector, supported by long-term national strategies that continue to shape one of the world’s most resilient markets. Independent market reports highlight sustained demand, rising population growth, and exceptional liquidity across both off-plan and ready segments; clear indicators of an ecosystem built on confidence, transparency, and strategic urban planning. This environment has enabled developers like Deyaar to accelerate their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s evolving real estate landscape. As Deyaar advances its portfolio of residential communities and landmark developments, the focus remains on disciplined growth, quality delivery, and long-term value creation.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “Our consistently strong financial performance has reinforced Deyaar’s confidence in the UAE’s long-term vision, with strategic national initiatives such as Dubai’s D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan driving population growth, infrastructure expansion, and sustained housing demand. The achievement of Dh917 billion in Dubai’s real estate transactions in 2025, marking the strongest performance to date, is a powerful testament to the Emirate’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Against this national backdrop, Deyaar is executing with discipline and ambition through landmark projects such as Downtown Residences, alongside the continued development of community projects, confident in the supportive macro environment highlighted by recent market outlooks. These factors strengthen our determination to deliver communities that meet evolving customer expectations and advance the UAE’s ambition for globally competitive, future-ready cities.”

With a focus on long-term growth, Deyaar is advancing its vision by delivering landmark communities across key UAE markets.

Downtown Residences, one of the UAE’s tallest vertical residential communities, was launched in June 2025, marking Deyaar’s well-timed entry into the high-rise, ultra‑luxury residential segment. Following the successful launch of the Park Five community at Dubai Production City in 2024, Deyaar continued the momentum with the launch of its final phase in September 2025, with project completion targeted for December 2027.