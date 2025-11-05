  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 05, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 14, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png30°C

Deyaar posts 23.7% profit surge on strong development revenue

The company’s strong financial performance was propelled by a significant 39.1 per cent surge in total revenue, which climbed to Dh1.447 billion from Dh1.040 billion in the same period last year

Published: Wed 5 Nov 2025, 6:23 PM

Top Stories

Dubai taxi fare changes: Different peak-hour rates for weekdays, weekends

Dubai taxi fare changes: Different peak-hour rates for weekdays, weekends

UAE authorities close 2 shops, issue 61 warnings for selling tobacco near schools

UAE authorities close 2 shops, issue 61 warnings for selling tobacco near schools

UAE to strengthen humanitarian efforts in Sudan as 30 million suffer from food insecurity

UAE to strengthen humanitarian efforts in Sudan as 30 million suffer from food insecurity

Dubai-based real estate developer Deyaar Development on Wednesday reported a substantial 23.7 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax for the first nine months of 2025, reaching Dh406.4 million. 

The company’s strong financial performance was propelled by a significant 39.1 per cent surge in total revenue, which climbed to Dh1.447 billion from Dh1.040 billion in the same period last year.

Recommended For You

UAE: Premature AI laws could stifle innovation, warns Kenyan Presidential envoy

UAE: Premature AI laws could stifle innovation, warns Kenyan Presidential envoy

Dubai flight delayed by 9 hours as Pakistan airline's operations halt temporarily

Dubai flight delayed by 9 hours as Pakistan airline's operations halt temporarily

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89

Bollywood star Pankaj Tripathi's mother dies at 89

OpenAI clarifies ChatGPT’s limits after viral claims about legal, medical advice

OpenAI clarifies ChatGPT’s limits after viral claims about legal, medical advice

Khaled Al Shehhi adds another gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

Khaled Al Shehhi adds another gold for UAE at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

 

The results underscore the company’s successful execution of its development strategy. The core property development segment was the primary growth engine, with its revenue soaring 46.4 per cent to Dh1.196 billion. 

Other business segments also contributed positively, registering a 12.2 per cent growth to Dh251 million. Profit before tax rose 22.1 per cent to Dh425.7 million, while earnings per share increased to 9.33 fils, up 24.2 per cent from 7.51 fils in the prior year. The company’s expanding scale is reflected in its total assets, which grew 12.3 per cent to Dh7.591 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, attributed the results to the company’s strategic direction and disciplined execution. “These figures showcase our successful approach in developing communities that resonate with a diverse range of investors and residents,” he said. 

Al Qatami highlighted recent project launches, including Downtown Residences and the final phase of the Park Five community in Dubai, alongside the luxury AYA Beachfront Residences in Umm Al Quwain, as evidence of the company’s ability to align with dynamic market demands.

The CEO expressed optimism for the remainder of 2025, citing solid market fundamentals supported by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the 2040 Urban Master Plan. “We are confident in our ability to reach our growth objectives and uphold our commitments to investors and partners,” Al Qatami stated, adding that the company remains focused on maintaining profitability and launching selective projects that meet evolving customer needs.

The period was marked by several strategic milestones, including the launch of the ultra-luxury Downtown Residences, which at 445 meters is set to become the company’s tallest project upon its completion in 2030.

The company also continues to progress on its delivery targets, with the handover of the Amalia project underway and the Regalia tower in Business Bay scheduled for completion before year-end. 