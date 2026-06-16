Developers expect Dubai's first-time buyer programme driving homeownership demand

Since the Dubai Land Department introduced its new First-Time Home Buyer programme less than year ago, roughly 3,200 people benefited from it. The programme aims to make it easier for these first timers to enter the market, especially as conditions have been more favourable in recent years.

Property developers expect that continued demand from first-time buyers will contribute to a more and ownership-driven residential market.

The programme is available to anybody over 18 who doesn’t currently own a freehold residential property in the emirate. Those in the programme can have priority access to newly launched units, preferential pricing, and flexible payment plans, with Emirati citizens gaining extra benefits, according to DLD’s website.

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Currently, 22 developers form part of the programme, including big names like Emaar, Damac, Danube Properties, Azizi, and many others. The programme was launched in July 2025, and most recently saw nine developers join the initiative.

Realistic pathway into homeownership

Ellington Properties, which is also a participating developer in the program, said it is offering selected incentives to those in the programme. These include discounted pricing on units, the option to spread the 4 per cent DLD free across eight monthly instalments, and other flexible payment plans.

Ellie Naaman, the CEO and co-founder of the Dubai-based property developer, told Khaleej Times that these measures help create a “more manageable and realistic pathway into homeownership”, especially for younger professionals and families who are buying a home for the first time.

“From our perspective, the programme helps address some of the biggest barriers first-time buyers typically face, particularly around upfront costs, financing flexibility, and access to quality inventory in a highly competitive market,” he explained.

More mature market

Farooq Syed, the CEO of Springfield Properties said that as more developers join the programme, buyers will naturally have more access to different kinds of properties. “We expect the programme to continue supporting demand from first-time buyers and contribute to a more mature, ownership-driven residential market,” he told Khaleej Times.

When it comes to affordability, it is not only about the price of the property itself, the CEO explained, but also about the “upfront costs, financing options, and payment flexibility available throughout the purchase process.”

The key advantage to first-time homeowners is that they can explore financing options, developer incentives, and property opportunities through a single initiative, he added. “This provides greater visibility around affordability and helps simplify the decision-making process for first-time purchasers.”