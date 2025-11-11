Deluxe Holiday Homes: Setting new standards for Dubai’s regulated holiday-rental market

The award-winning company reflects Dubai’s leadership in innovation, trust, and smart hospitality governance

Dubai’s hospitality industry has entered a new era, one defined by regulation, technology, and trust. At the centre of this transformation stands Deluxe Holiday Homes, a Dubai-born company that has turned short-term rentals into a model of innovation and compliance, reshaping how guests experience the city.

Founded in 2015 by Artyom Meltonyan, Deluxe Holiday Homes has evolved from a small real estate venture into one of the UAE’s leading vacation rental management companies. With more than 800 managed apartments and villas, a team of 265 professionals in the UAE, and 45 specialists in Armenia, the company has built its reputation on professionalism, reliability, and service excellence.

Performance Built on Trust and Technology

Over the years, Deluxe Holiday Homes has achieved milestones that reflect both its scale and consistency. The company has recorded more than 56,000 bookings, 830,000 nights, and 54,580 check-ins, including 20,000 back-to-back stays. Its cumulative revenue has exceeded Dh500 million, underlining its growth and strong market position.

These achievements reflect more than operational success. They represent the trust the company has built among guests and property owners through transparency, innovation, and regulatory alignment. By combining hospitality expertise with data-driven decision-making, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to set new standards for guest satisfaction and property performance.

In recognition of its contribution to Dubai’s hospitality landscape, Deluxe Holiday Homes was named Best Vacation Rental Company at the World Travel Awards 2025. The company was also honoured by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) during the Holiday Homes 10th Anniversary Appreciation Ceremony, recognising its leadership in the licensed holiday-home sector.

Built on Dubai’s visionary framework

Deluxe Holiday Homes’ success has grown alongside Dubai’s regulatory progress. The city’s Decree No. 41 of 2013 laid the foundation for the modern holiday-home market, ensuring professional management and consumer confidence through licensing and compliance.

This framework created the foundation for a transparent, well-regulated sector where operators could innovate without compromising on safety or accountability. Deluxe Holiday Homes has been among the companies most proactive in implementing these measures, aligning its operations with DET’s requirements and setting a benchmark for regulatory adherence.

Smart, safe, and seamless hospitality

As Dubai’s hospitality ecosystem becomes increasingly digital, Deluxe Holiday Homes has embraced smart solutions that enhance both safety and convenience. Following SIRA Circular No. 2 of 2023, the company equipped its entire portfolio with Keyless Smart Locks, allowing guests to check in securely without physical contact.

The company also participates in DET’s QR Code Verification System, which enables guests to instantly confirm that a property is licensed and compliant. These measures reflect the company’s commitment to transparency and guest protection.

Deluxe Holiday Homes has also integrated biometric and digital ID verification into its processes, supporting Dubai’s ambition to provide frictionless travel experiences and unified guest data management across the tourism ecosystem.

Luxury expansion and future growth

Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to strengthen its position through expansion and diversification. The company’s Luxury Collection features some of Dubai’s most exclusive residences, and Al Dana Island villas in Fujairah highlights its expansion into the UAE's leisure destinations.

Each property under its management is designed to meet the expectations of global travellers who value privacy, service, and authenticity. This approach allows the company to cater to both short-term leisure guests and long-stay professionals, reflecting the evolving patterns of modern travel.

A decade of leadership, A future of innovation

From its first managed apartment to its current status as a multi-award-winning company, Deluxe Holiday Homes’ journey mirrors Dubai’s own rise as a global hospitality leader. The company’s foundation rests on the same pillars that define the city itself: innovation, trust, and forward-thinking governance.

As Dubai continues to shape the future of travel through smart regulation and technology-driven experiences, Deluxe Holiday Homes stands ready to play a central role in this evolution. With a decade of leadership behind it and a clear vision for sustainable growth ahead, the company represents the best of Dubai’s hospitality transformation where progress meets professionalism, and every stay tells the story of a city built on excellence.

