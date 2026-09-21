Cosmo Developments launches Dh6 billion “The WADI” project in Abu Dhabi

The mixed-use development on Yas Island will span approximately 140,700 sq m and include 3,950 residential units alongside commercial, hospitality and leisure facilities

Partner Content Share:











Cosmo Developments, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Flag Holding Group and Reportage Group, has launched THE WADI, a mixed-use residential development on Yas Island with an estimated investment of Dh6 billion. Cosmo Developments is fully managed and powered by Reportage Group.

Overseen by Reportage Group from development and delivery through to long-term management, THE WADI occupies a plot area of approximately 140,700 sq m. It comprises 3,950 residential units, including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, alongside commercial, recreational and sports facilities, as well as a hotel planned within the master plan.

Conceived as a nature-led destination, THE WADI draws inspiration from the UAE’s enduring landscapes and the journey of water through the valleys. The project’s identity is shaped by the relationship between land, water and life, reinterpreting this natural phenomenon into a contemporary community on Yas Island. Rooted in the UAE’s natural and cultural heritage, THE WADI is designed to offer a more grounded, reflective and connected way of living.

At the heart of the master plan is a central valley extending through the development, forming the focal point for open and landscaped areas. The community will also feature pedestrian, running and cycling paths, a waterfront and a yacht marina, creating a connected environment that brings together residential, leisure, hospitality and commercial uses.

THE WADI is located along Yas Canal on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, an emerging waterfront residential destination featuring luxury developments, national housing projects and landscaped canal-side promenades. The project is approximately five minutes by car from Zayed International Airport, nine minutes from Ferrari World Yas Island and 11 minutes from Yas Island, while central Abu Dhabi is around 23 minutes away.

The development will include parks and a range of sports and leisure facilities, including tennis clubs, gyms, spa facilities and dedicated children’s areas, alongside restaurants and retail spaces. The design incorporates elements inspired by the local environment, including native planting, ghaf and palm trees, water features, landscaped areas and open pathways.

Selected residential units will include private balconies or terraces, while standard features across the residences include fitted kitchens, fully tiled bathrooms, double-glazed windows, central air-conditioning systems and parking facilities.

The project also incorporates climate-responsive design principles, including landscaped balconies and green areas, together with the orientation of buildings and open pathways to facilitate air movement across parts of the development. Water features and planted areas further contribute to the environmental character of the site.

Andrea Nucera, managing director at Cosmo Developments and group managing director at Reportage Group, said: “THE WADI reflects the evolution of Reportage and our approach to developing mixed-use residential communities that respond to their location, the needs of residents and the evolving expectations of the market. The project introduces a new, nature-led design philosophy that redefines the role of nature in shaping how communities are imagined, experienced and valued over time.”

He added: “THE WADI is designed to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a destination for residents, investors and visitors, while introducing a distinctive, integrated destination to Yas Island.”

Adnan Tareen, managing director at Flag Holding, said: “THE WADI represents an important step in Cosmo Developments’ vision to create distinctive destinations that combine strong investment fundamentals with a clear sense of place. Yas Island provides an exceptional setting for a project of this scale and ambition, and THE WADI has been conceived to complement Abu Dhabi’s continued growth as a global destination for living, investment and tourism. Through its nature-led design, integrated mix of uses and emphasis on quality of life, the project reflects our commitment to developing communities that create long-term value for residents, investors and the wider emirate.”

THE WADI’s master plan integrates residential, commercial, hospitality and leisure uses within a single development, reflecting an integrated approach to community development and long-term value creation.