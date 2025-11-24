Corinthia Dubai Unveiled: A New Icon of Ultra-Luxury Living on Sheikh Zayed Road

Driven | Forbes Global Properties appointed exclusive sales partner for Dubai’s first Corinthia Residences

Driven | Forbes Global Properties has been appointed as the exclusive sales partner for the residences at Corinthia Dubai - encompassing both branded and non-branded units. Developed by Dubai General Properties, the twin-tower landmark on Sheikh Zayed Road will also introduce Dubai’s first Corinthia five-star, ultra-luxury hotel.

“This project stands out for its clarity of vision: an iconic address that pairs a five-star hospitality experience with a versatile residential offering. It’s the kind of development that creates long-term value for residents and investors alike,” said Abdullah Alajaji, founder and CEO of Driven | Forbes Global Properties. “Our team is honored to be leading sales on such a unique, city-shaping project.”

“By bringing Corinthia Branded Residences together with premium non-branded options in one destination, we’re giving buyers genuine choice without compromising on quality,” said Jassim Al Ali, managing director of Dubai General Properties. “Our ambition extends beyond constructing skyscrapers; we aim to create developments that capture the global imagination and forge a lasting legacy in urban design.”

“We’re pleased to present this historic project to the world’s most discerning buyers and to continue curating best-in-class residences for our clients,” added Hadi Hamra, managing partner at Driven | Forbes Global Properties.

An Architectural Statement of Global Significance

Designed by AtkinsRéalis, the development is set to rank among the tallest buildings in the world, soaring over 500 metres with a striking silhouette of two towers connected by a dramatic, cantilevered sky lobby suspended halfway above the city. Inspired by Art Deco elegance, the architecture blends timeless design cues with contemporary sophistication.

“These towers reflect timeless perfection, standing as an icon on Sheikh Zayed Road. They epitomize the essence of urban luxury and a modern oasis in the sky. Their crafted geometry scales upward while gently stepping back, unveiling one-of-a-kind residences with unparalleled vistas of Dubai’s skyline and the Arabian Gulf,” said Timothy Winstanley, AIA, RIBA, design director and lead architect.

The residences feature expansive, open layouts designed to frame uninterrupted sea and skyline views. Select units will include private pools, gyms, and generous indoor–outdoor entertainment spaces. Residents will also receive privileged access to Corinthia Wellness and exclusive hotel amenities, delivered with the brand’s renowned service excellence.

The interior design concept, “Stillness in the Sky,” draws inspiration from a garden in full bloom - weaving together soft textures, champagne-metal finishes, floral contours, and abundant natural light to create sensory, serene environments that elevate everyday living into moments of quiet luxury.

A Vision Set to Come to Life by 2030

Spanning 330,000 sq. m and scheduled for completion in 2030, Corinthia Dubai will deliver a multifaceted lifestyle that blends visionary architecture, world-class hospitality, and contemporary comfort. Backed by Driven | Forbes Global Properties, the development is poised to become a global benchmark for luxury living and a defining landmark in the heart of Dubai.

For more information, visit: www.drivenproperties.com/