Citi Developers appoints NSE as main contractor for ARYA Residences

Contract signing follows completion of piling at the waterfront development on Dubai Islands

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Citi Developers has appointed New System Engineering (NSE) as the main contractor for ARYA Residences, its waterfront residential development on Dubai Islands. The agreement was signed on Friday, September 25, at the Citi Developers Sales Center.

With piling works complete, the appointment marks ARYA Residences’ progression to its next phase of construction. NSE will carry out the works under the main construction contract, working with Citi Developers to advance the project’s construction programme with a focus on quality and coordinated delivery.

ARYA Residences is planned as a collection of fully furnished apartments in Dubai Island, ranging from one-bedroom residences to duplex penthouses. The development is approximately one-minute walk from the marina and a two-minute drive from the beach. Its apartments are designed with private sky pools and integrated smart technology.

The development’s planned amenities include an executive business lounge, private spa suites, a fitness pavilion, a cinema and rooftop leisure spaces. These features bring together residential living, wellness and recreation within ARYA’s waterfront setting.

The signing establishes the team responsible for delivering the main construction works. Citi Developers will share further updates as ARYA Residences progresses.