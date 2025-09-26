Christian Marzullo brings Dubai real estate to the Italian parliament for the first time in the World

Marzullo brought a unique perspective on how Dubai’s dynamic property market can serve as both a business opportunity and a channel of economic diplomacy between Italy and the UAE

Partner Content Share:









Follow us



For the first time in the world, the theme of Dubai real estate has been officially presented inside a national parliament. Italian luxury real estate broker Christian Marzullo, based in Dubai with Provident Real Estate, was invited as a guest speaker at the conference “Made in Italy 2030: Professionals and Enterprises for a New Global Positioning,” hosted at the Chamber of Deputies in Rome.

Invited as an example of Italian excellence abroad and recognised as an ambassador of Made in Italy in the Emirates, Marzullo brought a unique perspective on how Dubai’s dynamic property market can serve as both a business opportunity and a channel of economic diplomacy between Italy and the UAE. The event, promoted by MP Cristina Almici, gathered Italian entrepreneurs, professionals, and institutions to explore how Italian excellence can strengthen its role worldwide.

Marzullo highlighted the bridge between Dubai and Italy, showcasing real estate not only as an investment sector but also as a platform for cultural and economic exchange.

“Real estate has the potential to transcend borders and create shared opportunities,” Marzullo emphasized, underlining the importance of collaboration between countries. Through strategic partnerships, Italy can benefit from Dubai’s position as a business and financial hub while contributing its expertise in design, architecture, and luxury sectors.

During his intervention, Marzullo also introduced his upcoming autobiographical and motivational book, “AVE – Aspire. Value. Endure,” which narrates his personal and professional journey from Sicily to Dubai and now to the institutional stage of the Italian Parliament. The book underlines resilience, ambition, and the values of Made in Italy carried worldwide. “From Sicily to Dubai, and now to the Italian Parliament, I wanted to demonstrate how Dubai’s real estate market can inspire new international synergies,” said Marzullo.

“This milestone proves that Made in Italy and Dubai can speak the same language: Vision, ambition, and global appeal,” he continued. His speech struck a chord with many attendees, who saw the potential for real estate to be a critical element of Italy’s growing global influence.

This unprecedented occasion marks the first-ever appearance of Dubai’s real estate market in a parliamentary setting worldwide, symbolising recognition of the emirate’s role as a global hub for real estate and investment opportunities. The conference was streamed live on the official WebTV of the Italian Parliament, giving further visibility to the collaboration between Italy and the UAE and opening new doors for future cooperation across industries.

The event served as a catalyst for further dialogue on how Italy can leverage its strengths and capitalise on the opportunities emerging from Dubai’s rapid development, offering new avenues for Italian businesses to expand and thrive on the global stage. The interaction between both countries has sparked an increased interest in fostering collaborations in other key sectors such as fashion, design, technology, and tourism.

Marzullo’s participation has also paved the way for future collaborations between the Italian government, businesses, and institutions in Dubai, highlighting the importance of cross-border relationships in an increasingly interconnected world. As both Italy and the UAE continue to grow their influence on the international stage, the partnership between these two nations promises to be a dynamic force for mutual benefit and progress in the years to come.

Marzullo concluded his speech by reaffirming the importance of innovative thinking, bold ambition, and enduring resilience in shaping a prosperous future. His message resonated with all present, setting the stage for stronger and more integrated relations between Italy and the UAE in both the real estate sector and beyond.