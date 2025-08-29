Top spots to own a second home that are not Dubai

There’s been a bit of a shake-up in international property‭. ‬A lot of wealthy people are leaving London due to new tax rules introduced‭ ‬by the UK government‭. ‬Henley and Partners’‭ ‬latest private wealth migration report shows that the UK is‭, ‬in fact‭, ‬facing its largest-ever outflow of millionaires with approximately 16,500‭ ‬expected to leave‭. ‬The changes closed a loophole so foreign nationals living in the UK will now have to pay tax‭ ‬on their global income‭.‬

‭ ‬“The UAE is the top destination for these individuals and it’s projected it will attract nearly 10,000‭ ‬of them‭,‬”‭ ‬says Mario Volpi‭, ‬senior vice-president investment advisor at real estate firm Allegiance‭. ‬There are reports the UK government‭ ‬may introduce a golden visa scheme to lure back wealthy individuals‭, ‬but for now the exodus has begun‭. ‬With London traditionally‭ ‬being a foreign millioniares and billionaires hub‭, ‬where are the wealthy moving to‭? ‬

The favourites

A new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata ranked the top 20‭ ‬cities where ultra-high-net-worth‭ ‬individuals‭ (‬UHNWIs‭) ‬—‭ ‬those with a net worth of at least‭ $‬30‭ ‬million‭ (‬Dh110‭ ‬million‭) ‬—‭ ‬are buying second homes in 2025‭. ‬It also discovered that wealthy individuals will consider third and fourth homes as a safe store of value‭.‬

Switzerland is still one of the favourite destinations for the wealthy as it continues to offer financial privacy‭, ‬stability‭, ‬and attractive tax frameworks‭. ‬Geneva and Zurich are popular with expats‭.‬

Portugal has also seen rising demand from wealthy buyers‭, ‬with cities like Lisbon becoming increasingly attractive due to its lifestyle appeal and relative affordability‭.‬

Monaco is known for no income tax‭, ‬exclusivity‭, ‬and prestige‭. ‬It is expected to welcome a significant number of wealthy residents in 2025‭.‬

Lake Como in Italy is popular with UHNWIs‭ (‬including celebrities like George Clooney‭) ‬and families are drawn by the region’s prestige‭, ‬privacy‭, ‬and proximity to fashion capital Milan‭. ‬

Aspen‭, ‬Colorado‭, ‬is known for its alpine exclusivity and has one ultrawealthy resident for every 77‭ ‬people‭, ‬which is one of the‭ ‬highest concentrations globally‭.‬

Singapore offers a strong legal infrastructure‭, ‬world-class education‭, ‬low crime and favourable tax arrangements‭. ‬Hong Kong is close behind‭.‬

Naples‭, ‬the one in Florida‭, ‬has an astonishing 95‭ ‬per cent second-home ratio among its UHNWIs‭. ‬Nearly all luxury property there‭ ‬is owned as a secondary residence‭.‬

Dubai‭, ‬with its tax-free status‭, ‬ease of doing business‭, ‬and high quality of life‭, ‬continues to rank high on the list‭. ‬

“Personally‭, ‬I see a huge gap here‭. ‬Dubai continues to have enormous growth potential horizontally‭, ‬outward‭. ‬The luxury villa segment has strong demand‭,‬”‭ ‬says Nataliya Khudykovska‭, ‬a luxury real estate advisor and UHNWI investment consultant‭.‬

The States

New York has always been attractive to the wealthy and is home to Wall Street‭, ‬hedge funds‭, ‬and top law firms‭. ‬With its prime Manhattan real estate and thriving luxury lifestyle‭, ‬it is still the world’s wealthiest city by number of millionaires‭. ‬“I recommend America to my clients‭. ‬It is entering a new phase of recovery‭, ‬has a strong background‭, ‬infrastructure‭, ‬and legal protection of investments‭. ‬For example‭, ‬Texas‭ ‬—‭ ‬with its tax reliefs‭, ‬open approach‭, ‬and the possibility to‭, ‬for example‭, ‬build private mosques‭ ‬—‭ ‬has enormous potential‭,‬”‭ ‬says Khudykovska‭.‬

New hotspots

A growing number of the world’s ultrawealthy are venturing out of the places that have long been the haunts of the world’s richest people‭, ‬like Monaco and St‭. ‬Tropez‭. ‬So‭, ‬where are they going‭?‬

“Italy‭, ‬Puglia specifically‭. ‬This area is up-and-coming and cheaper than Tuscany and has strong value in renovations and great tax incentives‭,‬”‭ ‬says Volpi‭. ‬“Further afield‭, ‬some secondary cities in the United States‭, ‬such as Indianapolis and Charlotte‭, ‬offer affordable growth potential combined with lifestyle appeal‭. ‬Going even further south‭, ‬Costa Rica is now on the radar for eco-living with strong expat demand‭, ‬especially from retirees‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Volpi‭.‬

When it comes to UAE residents‭, ‬where are they more likely to own other homes‭? ‬“Many clients tend to own property in their home countries‭, ‬which for Dubai-based buyers often means the UK and India‭,‬”‭ ‬says Alec James Smith‭, ‬head of sales and leasing at Savills Middle East‭. ‬“For lifestyle investments‭, ‬Portugal and Spain remain popular‭, ‬with the South of France also seeing continued interest‭. ‬In the US‭, ‬New York and Miami are preferred‭, ‬while Singapore and Istanbul are gaining traction among those seeking global connectivity‭.‬”

Montenegro

An unexpected addition to the list is Montenegro‭, ‬which has quietly become a magnet for wealthy expats‭. ‬It offers a unique mix of natural beauty‭, ‬tax advantages‭, ‬investment opportunities‭, ‬and an emerging luxury lifestyle that rivals more established Mediterranean hotspots like Monaco or the Côte d’Azur‭. ‬“I find Montenegro very interesting due to its proximity to Arab culture‭, ‬friendly environment‭, ‬beautiful nature‭, ‬and growth opportunities‭, ‬which make it a future gem on the investment map‭,‬”‭ ‬says Khudykovska‭.‬

Croatia is another popular Eastern European country for wealthy expats and offers stunning seaside and emerging authentic luxury‭. ‬“I recommend collaboration with local developers and creating tailor-made projects‭,‬”‭ ‬she adds‭. ‬Staying with Europe‭, ‬Norway and Denmark still attract so-called‭ ‬‘golden investors’‭ ‬despite stricter conditions‭. ‬

Golden ticket

UHNWIs typically maintain a global network of overseas homes‭, ‬reflecting a blend of prestige‭, ‬geo-security and access‭, ‬so places‭ ‬such as New York‭, ‬London‭, ‬and Lisbon have always proved popular‭. ‬For Dubai‭, ‬a luxury trophy asset such as a villa on Palm Jumeirah or in Emirates Hills is a must for cachet and lifestyle‭.‬

While status is one thing‭, ‬tax and residency are important considerations‭, ‬too‭. ‬“Many high net worth individuals keep their options open when it comes to international investing and if the purchase of a property comes with a golden visa or citizenship‭, ‬this adds to the allure‭,‬”‭ ‬says Volpi‭. ‬Locations such as Portugal‭, ‬Malta and the UAE have benefited from offering golden visas‭, ‬which‭, ‬in turn‭, ‬has boosted their respective real estate markets‭. ‬“Tax might start the conversation‭, ‬but lifestyle usually decides it‭. ‬We’re having more discussions around education‭, ‬healthcare‭, ‬climate‭, ‬and safety than ever before‭,‬”‭ ‬adds Smith‭. ‬“While a golden visa often sparks interest‭, ‬most of our clients are now also thinking about future flexibility‭, ‬lifestyle‭, ‬and real estate fundamentals‭.‬”

Growing wealth

When it comes to building a property portfolio‭, ‬there is a notable trend towards income-generating assets‭. ‬UHNWIs‭ ‬and family offices are increasingly investing in hotels and hospitality assets for stable income and protection against inflation‭, ‬while investors are snapping up more buy-to-let properties‭. ‬“While trophy assets still appeal to some‭, ‬we’re seeing more clients prioritising long-term value and liquidity‭. ‬Branded residences‭, ‬short-term rental investments‭, ‬and centrally located properties with consistent demand are leading the way‭,‬”‭ ‬says Savills’‭ ‬Smith‭.‬

A recent Knight Frank report highlighted a new trend of serviced second residences‭ ‬—‭ ‬holiday homes within a community or resort that usually come with housekeeping‭, ‬24-hour security‭, ‬leisure facilities‭, ‬and a concierge‭. ‬According to Knight Frank‭, ‬this hybrid way of living‭ ‬—‭ ‬part-independent home‭, ‬part-hotel‭, ‬part-members’‭ ‬club‭ ‬—‭ ‬is a growing sector with the biggest development pipelines in the US‭, ‬the UAE‭, ‬Mexico‭, ‬the UK and Saudi Arabia‭. ‬