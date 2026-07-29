Buying Emaar home in Dubai? ADCB offers financing approval until handover

Clients will also benefit from market-leading financing rates and an innovative off-plan financing solution

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 1:06 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Emaar Development and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) have announced a collaboration to enhance the home-buying experience across Emaar Development's portfolio of ready and off-plan premium residential communities in Dubai.

The collaboration brings together ADCB's mortgage expertise and Emaar Development's market-leading real estate portfolio to provide eligible homebuyers with financing solutions for both ready and off-plan properties through a streamlined, digitally enabled journey.

Recommended For You

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones from Iraq; Trump says having 'good talks' with Iran

Saudi Arabia says intercepted drones from Iraq; Trump says having 'good talks' with Iran

US, Saudi hit Iran-backed groups in Iraq after Kingdom's oil facilities attacked

US, Saudi hit Iran-backed groups in Iraq after Kingdom's oil facilities attacked

UAE court rejects Dh100,000 compensation claim in Golden Visa employment dispute

UAE court rejects Dh100,000 compensation claim in Golden Visa employment dispute

Iran proposes temporary Hormuz plan; Netanyahu has 'excellent' meeting with Trump

Iran proposes temporary Hormuz plan; Netanyahu has 'excellent' meeting with Trump

UAE travel rules: List of surprising items you cannot carry in your luggage

UAE travel rules: List of surprising items you cannot carry in your luggage

 

Clients will also benefit from market-leading financing rates and an innovative off-plan financing solution featuring annually renewable pre-approval until handover, providing greater certainty and flexibility throughout the construction period.

Under the new off-plan financing solution, eligible Emaar Development customers can secure pre-approval for financing of up to 50 percent of a property's value.

Renewable annually, the initial 12-month pre-approval remains valid throughout the construction period until handover.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Gold prices in Dubai steady amid renewed US-Iran attacks

2

World stocks hit one-month low as chip rout worsens

3

UAE, Gulf IPO pipeline points to recovery despite slower first half

4

UAE equities show resilience as rising oil prices reshape global investment outlook

5

Gold prices in Dubai fall Dh4 per gram as US, Iran hold fire