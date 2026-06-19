Brokers face survival test as Dubai property buyers increasingly look for quality advice

Dubai's real estate brokerage sector is entering one of its most important tests in years, as rising competition, softer buyer sentiment and more selective clients begin to expose weaknesses across the market.

After years of growth driven by overseas investment and record transaction volumes, the next phase of the market may prove less forgiving.

Thousands of agencies entered the sector during the property boom, but many could struggle if prices soften, off-plan demand slows or clients become more cautious, according to industry observers.

Salman Bin Ali, CEO of CBA Real Estate, said the issue is not whether Dubai property remains attractive to investors, but whether every brokerage operating in the emirate is built to function professionally when conditions become tougher.

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“Dubai is not becoming weak. Dubai is becoming more mature. The market is testing who has real knowledge, real systems and real responsibility toward clients,” he said.

During the boom years, smaller operators benefited from rising prices, fast commissions and strong off-plan demand. But as buyers increasingly ask about risk, pricing, payment plans and exit strategy, the gap between experienced advisors and basic sales agents is becoming harder to disguise.

“In a market that only goes up, almost everyone looks successful. But when clients ask better questions, weak brokers get exposed very quickly,” he added.

For sellers, poor advice can mean months of wasted time. For buyers, weak guidance can mean entering the wrong project or paying the wrong price.

Bin Ali said the broker's role is shifting from simply providing access to deals towards providing advice – one that requires data, negotiation skills, pricing history, rental market knowledge and an understanding of client psychology.

Boom-era agencies most exposed

Dubai's brokerage sector keeps growing alongside a record-setting market. Residential sales hit Dh176.7 billion across nearly 48,000 transactions in Q1 2026, up 23.4 per cent in value and 5.5 per cent in volume year-on-year, with January setting an all-time monthly record of Dh72.4 billion.

Off-plan deals drove about 70 per cent of volume and 71 per cent of value, pushing brokers toward developer tie-ups and payment-plan advisory over pure resale.

Bin Ali believes technology will become one of the key dividing lines between agencies that adapt and those that disappear.

“Artificial intelligence will not replace strong agents," he said. "But it will expose weak ones.”

The pressure is expected to be felt most acutely by one- and two-person agencies launched during the boom years, particularly those dependent on speculative off-plan sales or commission momentum. Larger firms may hold brand advantages, but size alone will not protect weak advice from scrutiny.

For buyers and sellers, the resulting shakeout could prove positive. A more competitive market may push agencies to improve training, invest in technology, clean up their data and take on greater responsibility towards clients.

For Bin Ali, the message is straightforward: Dubai's real estate market is not facing a collapse – it is facing a filter.

“In Dubai real estate, survival may not belong to the broker who talks the most. It may belong to the broker who knows the most,” he added.