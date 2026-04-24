Bollywood star Tiger Shroff invests in Dubai, buys waterfront property

Indian actor Tiger Shroff is the latest Bollywood star to join a long list of celebrities investing in Dubai’s property market.

Shroff, son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, has bought a waterfront property in Breez by Danube, reflecting growing confidence in Dubai’s real estate market, particularly among high-profile international buyers seeking both an elevated lifestyle and long-term returns.

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Dubai continues to attract global attention due to its strong economic fundamentals, investor-friendly policies, and world-class infrastructure. With consistent growth, high rental yields, and a tax-efficient environment, Dubai presents a compelling proposition for both end-users and investors.

“Dubai has always impressed me with its energy, lifestyle, infrastructure, and growth potential,” Tiger Shroff said, adding that the demand for prime waterfront properties continues to rise in the city.

Many Bollywood and other celebrities already own properties in Dubai, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Brett Lee, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, and many others.

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said Tiger Shroff’s investment reflects the strong trust global personalities place in Dubai, as well as the company’s commitment to delivering quality products.

“Breez is strategically positioned to make real estate ownership more accessible through our signature 1 per cent payment plan, zero-interest charges, and fully furnished apartments in a prime location,” he said.

Earlier this month, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov collaborated with DIA Holding to roll out several joint ventures, beginning with a residential development located in Dubai Islands.